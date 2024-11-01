China flexes naval might, reveals 2 new jets and dual-aircraft carrier ops

For the first time, China's People's Liberation Army Navy, or PLAN, has conducted dual-aircraft carrier operations in the South China Sea, US military news portal The War Zone reported on Friday.

The manoeuvres included the nation's two active carriers, Liaoning and Shandong, as well as at least 11 additional vessels, and highlighted PLAN's rapidly expanding air wing.

The manoeuvres included the nation's two active carriers, Liaoning and Shandong, as well as at least 11 additional vessels, and highlighted PLAN's rapidly expanding air wing.

According to the report, the exercises confirmed that both China's modernised J-15B single-seat multirole fighter and the J-15D two-seat electronic warfare jet are likely now operational. Together, these advanced J-15 Flanker models signal PLAN's significant progress in developing more sophisticated carrier-based aircraft for its growing fleet, noted the report.

The Chinese naval exercise comes after the Indian Navy in June last year carried out a mission in the Arabian Sea that involved its two operational aircraft carriers, multiple warships, submarines and over 35 frontline planes. The Indian aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant were the centrepiece of the exercise. It was the first mega exercise involving the two aircraft carriers after induction of the indigenously-built INS Vikrant in September 2022.

Why are China's recent dual-aircraft carrier drills important?

Chinese state media recently released images and video footage of these dual-carrier drills, though the precise timing remains unknown.

The display, which featured a dozen J-15s flying over the carrier fleet, served both as a public display and as evidence of PLAN's increasing blue-water capabilities, including support vessels for long deployments. The War Zone report noted that this Chinese naval display resembles similar photo exercises, called "PHOTEX", by the US Navy, especially in the Indo-Pacific region.

The impressive formation featured twelve J-15 fighters in two groups of six. Another 18 J-15s were seen on Shandong's deck during the flyby, with at least two more on Liaoning. The fighters included the original J-15 variants designed for short takeoff but assisted recovery (STOBAR) launches and the advanced J-15B, which can perform catapult-assisted takeoff but recovery (CATOBAR) operations. The presence of at least fifteen J-15B aircraft, which were not publicly known to be in operational service, is notable, added the report.

Neither the Liaoning nor the Shandong has catapults, a feature which debuts with the new Chinese aircraft carrier, Fujian. Instead, the first two carriers use a ski-jump ramp to launch their aircraft.

While Liaoning and Shandong have operated simultaneously before, this is the first time they have been observed in such close formation, noted the report. Last month, reports indicated all three PLAN carriers, including Fujian, were at sea, though they were separated -- Liaoning in the Philippine Sea and Shandong near Hainan Island. The Fujian, however, is not yet operational.

These South China Sea drills were conducted in a strategically sensitive area, as China claims nearly all waters in this region, which has led to disputes with neighbouring countries.

What do we know about the new Chinese jets?

The J-15B represents a significant upgrade over earlier J-15 models, with CATOBAR features first trialled on the J-15T prototype, which included a reinforced nose landing gear and a catapult launch bar, explained the report. The series-production J-15B also reportedly features a new active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, a darker-coloured radome, and an updated cockpit. While most retain the Russian-designed AL-31F engines, some have tested China's domestically produced WS-10 turbofans.

Also visible on Shandong, according to the report, were two J-15D electronic warfare jets, broadly similar to the US Navy's EA-18G Growler and likely equipped with secondary strike capabilities. They feature tandem two-seat cockpits and humped forward fuselages, though it is possible they may still be single-seaters, speculated the report.

According to separate media reports, the J-15D prototype's first flight likely occurred in late 2016. Like the land-based J-16D, this variant features large wingtip electronic warfare pods and lacks both the standard infrared search and track (IRST) sensor and cannon. Additional antennas are fitted across the airframe, and further electronic warfare (EW) pods can be mounted under the wings and fuselage.

The J-15 Flanker, based on the Soviet Su-33, was reverse-engineered from a prototype obtained from Ukraine. Unlike the Su-33, however, it includes avionics from the J-11B, a land-based fighter jet, and offers multirole capabilities. Some J-15 models, often designated J-15A, have minor improvements and enhanced weapon options.

The J-15B, meanwhile, introduces PLAN to CATOBAR operations, essential for Fujian and future carriers that feature the electromagnetic aircraft launch system (EMALS), an advanced but complex technology, The War Zone report explained.

However, the J-15B and J-15D are still STOBAR-compatible, allowing them to operate aboard Liaoning and Shandong and providing a higher capability compared to the original J-15.

What are China's future carrier and naval jet plans?

The War Zone report highlighted that the PLAN is also developing additional carrier-based Flanker models, which would broaden the scope of its carrier air wings. These include the two-seat J-15S, seen initially as a trainer but likely intended for multirole strike and electronic warfare roles, possibly after further development under the J-17 designation.

The CATOBAR J-15 models are also likely to be an interim step as PLAN prepares to field the stealthier fifth-generation J-35 jets, a new carrier-based fighter developed from the FC-31.

China’s third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, during its maiden sea trials. Photo credit: Xinhua Designed for CATOBAR operations on newer carriers like Fujian, the J-35 may eventually operate on Liaoning and Shandong, similar to the J-15B, noted the report.