Indian Army to conduct 'exercise devil strike' from January 16-19

Advanced technologies and state of the art equipment that allows highly accurate and efficient delivery of airborne forces to remote locations has been integrated in the exercise, the release said

Indian Army
Photo: X@prodefgau
ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 11:40 PM IST
The Indian Armed Forces are set to conduct Exercise Devil Strike from January 16 to 19 , a joint exercise involving the elite airborne soldiers from the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force,a press release said.

The exercise will occur at the training areas and firing ranges, validating critical drills and enhancing operational readiness in a challenging environment.

The exercise comprises complex airborne operations on various aircraft including troop and equipment insertion in hostile terrain. The exercise focuses on assessment and refinement of the logistic sustenance strategies ensuring troops remain well-equipped and operational in extremely challenging conditions, it added.

Advanced technologies and state of the art equipment that allows highly accurate and efficient delivery of airborne forces to remote locations has been integrated in the exercise, the release said.

Exercise Devil Strike underscores the Indian Armed Forces' commitment to maintaining operational excellence and adaptability in the ever-evolving military landscape. The Exercise will enhance the readiness of both services, preparing them for future challenges, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Indian ArmyIndian Defence forcesArmy Day

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

