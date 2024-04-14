Indian Embassy in Trehan issues helpline numbers amid tensions in region

The Indian diplomatic missions in Israel and Iran on Sunday issued fresh advisories for its nationals after Tehran launched an unprecedented drone and missile attack on the Jewish state, advising them to stay calm, adhere to safety protocols along with activating additional helpline numbers.

Iran and its proxies launched 330 missiles and drones on Israel late on Saturday night in retaliation to an alleged attack by Israel on a diplomatic mission of the Islamic Republic in Damascus on April 1 in which several people, including two top commanders, were killed.

The Indian embassy in Israel issued a fresh important advisory' for its nationals after the overnight attacks by Iran.

In light of the recent events in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay calm and adhere to the safety protocols issued by the local authorities, the Indian mission said in the important advisory' posted on its social media handles.

The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and it is in touch with the Israeli authorities and Indian community members to ensure the safety of all our nationals, it added.

It also urged Indian nationals to register with the embassy at a given link.

Hours later, the Indian embassy in Tehran said it has activated additional telephone lines for its nationals.

Embassy of India in Tehran has activated additional helpline numbers. For any assistance, please contact the Embassy at: +989128109115; +989128109109; +989932179567; +989932179359; +98-21-88755103-5; cons.tehran@mea.gov.in, the Indian Embassy at Tehran posted on its official X handle.

Earlier on Friday, April 12, the Indian Embassy in Tehran had issued an advisory that said: Travel advisory for Iran and Israel: In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indians are advised not to travel to Iran or Israel till further notice.

It gave a mail ID (cons.tehran@mea.gov.in) and two phone numbers (+98-21-88755103-5 and +989128109115) for any assistance. It also asked all Indians residing in Iran to register themselves and gave a URL to use for the same.





ALSO READ: Iran attacks Israel: How IDF downed 300 drones, missiles and who all helped Same day, the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv too had also issued an advisory amid growing speculation of a retaliatory attack by Iran advising its nationals asking them to avoid unnecessary travel, remain calm and follow safety guidelines issued by the local authorities. In New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs said India was seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region.

"We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. Our Embassies in the region are in close touch with the Indian community," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement highlighted that it is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region.

This is the first time that the Islamic Republic has launched an attack on the Jewish State from its soil.

Despite the barrage of projectiles fired on Israel, none of the countries have taken any steps so far to evacuate their nationals, even though some of them, including the US, have issued advisories.

Schools and other educational institutions in Israel have suspended their activities till Monday but government offices and private businesses largely are functioning as usual with the government instructing all to follow guidelines being issued by the Home Front.

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson said that 99 per cent of the roughly 330 missiles and drones launched by Iran were intercepted, but that the threat is not over.

Iran has warned Israel of a larger attack on its territory should it retaliate, adding that US bases would be targeted if Washington backs any Israeli military action against Iran.

