Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian envoy, Sri Lanka's JVP leader discuss stronger economic ties

Indian envoy, Sri Lanka's JVP leader discuss stronger economic ties

The meeting comes ahead of Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya's scheduled visit to India in October, the report said

Sri Lanka, India
The meeting took place at JVP headquarters in Pelawatte, Battaramulla, and covered the current situation in Sri Lanka, including the success of the Indian housing project for displaced hill country communities, the Sri Lanka Mirror reported on Tuesda
Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 4:10 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha met the ruling Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) General Secretary Tilvin Silva to discuss recent developments in bilateral partnership and the potential of closer economic ties.

High Commissioner Santosh Jha met JVP General Secretary Tilvin Silva and discussed the recent developments in #IndiaSriLanka partnership, the Indian High Commission in Colombo posted on social media on Monday.

The duo exchanged views on the limitless potential of closer economic ties for mutual prosperity of the people of India and Sri Lanka, it added.

The meeting took place at JVP headquarters in Pelawatte, Battaramulla, and covered the current situation in Sri Lanka, including the success of the Indian housing project for displaced hill country communities, the Sri Lanka Mirror reported on Tuesday.

While Silva expressed gratitude to India for its contribution, the Indian envoy pledged further assistance to Sri Lanka, the report said.

The two also discussed potential Indian investment and aid, along with sharing experiences on India's progress in agriculture, information technology, and fisheries, the report added.

The meeting comes ahead of Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya's scheduled visit to India in October, it said.

This will mark Amarasuriya's first official visit to India since assuming office as Sri Lanka's Prime Minister, the report said.

In a video statement released ahead of the visit, PM Amarasuriya said, India and Sri Lanka, as you know, are bound together by history, culture and shared values. Our relationship is of great depth and importance, and I look forward to using this opportunity to strengthen our cooperation in every sphere, including trade, investment, education, development, and beyond, the report added.

The National People's Power (NPP), known in Sinhala as Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB), is a ruling alliance of Sri Lanka.

The NPP consists of various diverse groups, including political parties and other organisations led by the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pak's ISI-backed drones sent for smuggling sense jamming, scoot back

India stands firm in upholding international rules-based order: Rajnath

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh to lead India at 19th NAM Mid-Term Ministerial

COAS highlights challenges in global peacekeeping amid rising conflicts

Army Chiefs of India and France discuss strengthening defence ties

Topics :Indiasri lankaIndia-Sri Lankabilateral ties

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story