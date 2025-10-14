Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India stands firm in upholding international rules-based order: Rajnath

India stands firm in upholding international rules-based order: Rajnath

The Union Minister said that thousands of Indians are committed to the idea of peacekeeping under the UN flag since it remains an article of faith and not merely an act of choice

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister
Singh further argued that India was a founding signatory of the UN Charter, as it reflected the country's philosophy of 'Vasudhev Kutumbhkam' (Photo: PTI)
ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 12:32 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that India stands firm in upholding the "rules-based order" of the world even as some nations "violate and undermine" international rules.

Addressing a gathering at the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries' (UNTCC) Chiefs Conclave, which India is hosting for the first time, Singh argued that India also advocates for the reformation of "outdated international structures".

"Some nations are openly violating the international rules, some are trying to undermine it, while some want to create their own rules and dominate the next century. India, while advocating for the reformation of outdated international structures, stands strong in upholding the international rules-based order," Singh said.

The Union Minister said that thousands of Indians are committed to the idea of peacekeeping under the UN flag since it remains an article of faith and not merely an act of choice.

"For India, this is not just a talking point. Thousands of Indians serve for the cause of peace under the UN flag. Peacekeeping, for India, has never been an act of choice, but an article of faith. From the very dawn of our independence, India has stood firm with the United Nations in its mission to maintain international peace and security," the Defence Minister said.

Stating that the UNTCC Chiefs Conclave reaffirms the endeavour to uphold peace and human dignity, Singh discussed the importance of the UN Charter, which was created in the aftermath of the devastation witnessed during the Second World War.

"The conclave is a reaffirmation of our collective endeavour to uphold peace, stability and human dignity that grounds the charter of the United Nations. At the outset, I would like to state that the creation of the UN charter after the devastation of the Second World War was a significant development," he added.

Singh further argued that India was a founding signatory of the UN Charter, as it reflected the country's philosophy of 'Vasudhev Kutumbhkam'.

"Nations realised that for the development, growth and prosperity, peace is essential. India was a founding signatory of the UN charter. It reflected India's own philosophy of 'Vasudhev Kutumbhkam', which teaches us that the world is one family," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh to lead India at 19th NAM Mid-Term Ministerial

COAS highlights challenges in global peacekeeping amid rising conflicts

Army Chiefs of India and France discuss strengthening defence ties

Army eliminates 2 terrorists near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

India-Pak going to live very nicely together: Trump at Gaza Peace Summit

Topics :Rajnath SinghDefence ministerUN peacekeepingUnited Nations

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story