Modi's Kuwait trip first by an Indian PM in 43 yrs; focus on trade, defence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a historic two-day visit to Kuwait this Saturday, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister in over four decades. The visit holds immense significance as it follows the last prime ministerial trip to Kuwait by the late Indira Gandhi in 1981. Former Vice President Hamid Ansari’s visit in 2009 was the last high-level engagement from India to the Gulf nation.

Strengthening bilateral ties

At the invitation of the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, PM Modi will engage in high-level talks with the Kuwaiti leadership, including the Crown Prince and the Prime Minister. These discussions aim to review and enhance collaborations in key areas such as trade, energy, investment, culture, and the deep-rooted people-to-people ties between the two nations.

“This visit is expected to open a new chapter in India-Kuwait relations,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, emphasising its potential to strengthen existing partnerships while exploring new avenues for cooperation.

A packed itinerary: Trade, community, and culture

During the visit, PM Modi will attend a series of significant events:

- Labour camp visit: PM Modi will meet Indian blue-collar workers in Kuwait, reflecting India’s commitment to its diaspora, who form the largest expatriate community in Kuwait, numbering one million.

- Community event: The much-anticipated ‘Hala Modi’ event at Sheikh Saad Al Abdullah Sports Complex is set tocelebrate India-Kuwait ties and the vibrant Indian diaspora’s contributions to the host nation.

- Gulf Cup opening: The Prime Minister will also attend the opening ceremony of the prestigious Gulf Cup football tournament.

Also Read

Expanding strategic partnerships

The visit comes amid discussions on a bilateral investment treaty and a defence cooperation agreement, as confirmed by Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary (Overseas Indian Affairs) in the Ministry of External Affairs.

With Kuwait currently chairing the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), PM Modi’s visit is expected to bolster India’s engagement with the influential bloc, comprising Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

India’s trade with GCC countries stood at a robust $184.46 billion in 2022-23, emphasising the region’s significance to India’s economic and strategic interests.

India-Kuwait: A flourishing partnership

Kuwait is a critical partner for India, ranking as the sixth-largest supplier of crude oil and meeting 3 per cent of India’s energy needs. Bilateral trade between the two countries reached $10.47 billion in 2023-24, with Indian exports growing 34.7 per cenr year-on-year. Notably, investments by Kuwait’s sovereign wealth fund, the Kuwait Investment Authority, in India have exceeded $10 billion, reinforcing the financial ties between the nations.

(With agency inputs)