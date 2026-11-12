Indian military pushes for fully indigenous drones amid supply chain risks

Senior defence officials urged Indian drone makers on Thursday to indigenise capabilities across the entire value chain, as industry leaders warned that foreign suppliers could cut off critical components amid geopolitical uncertainty.

At the Bharat Drone Stack Conference in Bengaluru, the Army and the Air Force pressed manufacturers to leapfrog rather than play catch-up, and to build critical components, materials, electronics, communications, software and autonomous systems at home.

A white paper released at the event by industry body Drone Federation India (DFI) highlights India’s dependence on imports for flight controllers, battery cells and rare earth magnets. It offers 22 policy recommendations as DFI projects industry revenue of about $11 billion by FY2030-31.

The paper estimates that 80 per cent to 90 per cent of flight controllers used in Indian drones are imported, along with 90 per cent to 95 per cent of GNSS (global navigation satellite system) modules and 70 per cent to 80 per cent of brushless motors. China makes about 94 per cent of the world’s permanent magnets, the core of every brushless motor, it says. Smit Shah, president, DFI, warned that countries supplying critical components could stop shipments during a conflict, disrupting India’s ability to manufacture drones. “If you don’t get components you cannot build products, if you can’t build products you cannot fight the war,” said Shah.

“China’s export controls on drone parts from 1 September 2024 and on rare earth magnets from 4 April 2025 showed how quickly that supply can be cut,” the paper says. On 19 October 2026, China extended those controls to autopilots, radios, motors and speed controllers from 18 November, it adds. Shah said the objective was to reduce dependence on potentially adversarial countries as well as other foreign suppliers, eventually moving towards complete indigenisation. Lieutenant General Shamsher Singh Virk, Deputy Chief of the Army Staff (Capability Development & Sustenance), said the armed forces want indigenous capabilities across the entire value chain. He warned that foreign components would face increasing scrutiny in future procurement.

“We are very very sensitive to it. It’s a matter of national security,” said Virk. He said the era of “making a fast buck” was over. “What we are going to be acquiring in the coming years must have the Indian heart in it.” He urged manufacturers to work at “unprecedented speed and scale.” He outlined key requirements for future drone procurement. These include the absence of foreign components and the ability to operate in degraded communication and navigation environments. They also include modular designs that allow upgrades without replacing entire systems, and sustainable production capacity to meet large and sustained requirements.

Virk said the Army would closely assess manufacturers’ production capabilities and surge capacity alongside their technology. He said drones had the shortest procurement cycle among the weapons systems bought by the Army, and the service was working to shorten it further to give startups and component manufacturers a fair opportunity. In February 2025, the Army cancelled orders for 400 logistics drones, worth about ₹230 crore, after Chinese-made components were found inside them, the paper notes. Citing the Russia-Ukraine war, Virk said India should draw specific lessons rather than treat the conflict as a comprehensive model. He said military drones must be inexpensive, capable of operating at required distances, scalable to manufacture and maintainable.

“We have to leapfrog to go ahead of the curve and not just play catch-up,” said Air Marshal Samir Jayasinha Pendse, Senior Air Staff Officer, Training Command, Indian Air Force (IAF). He added that the country was currently lagging. The IAF’s roadmap outlines a trajectory from medium-altitude, long-endurance drones to high-altitude, long-endurance systems, stealthy unmanned combat aerial vehicles and autonomous swarms. Pendse urged manufacturers to study the roadmap, saying there could be a gap between what they produce and what the Air Force actually needs. On self-reliance, he said India must move beyond importing components and assembling them domestically. “Assembling items brought from whichever country, China aside, and then manufacturing in India is not actually self-reliance,” said Pendse.

He acknowledged that India may not yet have the capabilities to achieve complete domestic manufacturing. Citing Türkiye’s ability to manufacture and export aircraft and UAVs, he said there was no reason India could not achieve similar capabilities. DFI’s Shah said the white paper’s recommendations aim to accelerate domestic drone component manufacturing and make the use of Indian components mandatory. It recommends that flight-critical components in defence drones be Indian only, with origin verified through bills of materials, teardown audits and firmware checks. For civil drones, it proposes extending the indigenisation score now used for agricultural spraying drones to all civil drones, with a 50 per cent minimum score as a condition of type certification. It also calls for higher import duties on components that have Indian equivalents, with sunset dates for imports announced at least two years ahead.

Of the 208 Indian component suppliers listed on DFI’s Bharat Drone Stack platform, 32 make brushless motors and none lists rare earth magnets, the paper says. “A drone is only as sovereign as its least sovereign part,” Shah writes in its foreword. Manufacturers said demand is shifting. “We are witnessing an increasing demand for indigenous products from the government and defence organisations,” said Rahul Patil, founder and CEO of Belagavi-based Sarus Aerospace, which has made Shaurya, an indigenous fixed-wing vertical take-off and landing unmanned aerial vehicle. Vipul Singh, chairperson, DFI, and CEO, Aarav Unmanned Systems, said the armed forces’ emphasis on procurement volumes, faster timelines and openness to innovations beyond formally issued requests for information was an encouraging development.