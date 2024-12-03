Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Redoubled focus on niche, disruptive technologies: Navy Chief Tripathi

Redoubled focus on niche, disruptive technologies: Navy Chief Tripathi

Highlighting the Indian Navy's technological advancement Navy Chief said, We have been closely monitoring technological enhancement and the changing character of warfare

Dinesh K Tripathi, Dinesh, Chief of the Naval Staff

The autonomous surface craft 'Matangi' was flagged off from Mumbai and made its transit to Tuticorin, covering a distance of over 1,500 km | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 7:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Monday said that the Navy has redoubled the focus on the infusion of niche and disruptive technologies.

Highlighting the Indian Navy's technological advancement Navy Chief said, "We have been closely monitoring technological enhancement and the changing character of warfare. We have accordingly redoubled our focus on the infusion of niche and disruptive technologies - AI, ML, Robotics and Quantum Computing."

"Towards that, we have set up two special task forces under an RAdm rank Flag Officer, each whose task is to go into the defence ecosystem and look for the available technologies with startups, MSMEs and established industries in the country so that they can be inducted to enhance our capability and plug the gaps wherever visible in a limited time frame," he added.

 

Emphasising on Navy's Aatmanirbharta commitment Chief said, "Our forces have remained on Aatmanirbharta as we remain committed to becoming an Atmanirbhar Navy by 2047. We have been at the forefront of utilising various existing programs like Make II, iDeX, Technology Development Fund, and suo moto proposals to develop weapons, systems and equipment by Indian manufacturers."

Listing down the initiatives Navy Chief mentioned that the Third edition of Swavlamban was conducted at the end of October this year at Bharat Mandapam in coordination with DIO & SIDM, where a large number of partners participated along with - the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Coast Guard, CAPFs, DPSUs, PSUs, MSMEs, and Startups.

The autonomous surface craft 'Matangi' was flagged off from Mumbai and made its transit to Tuticorin, covering a distance of over 1,500 km.

More From This Section

Iraqi security forces and allied Popular Mobilization forces fire artillery during fight against Islamic State militants in Fallujah, Iraq

Iran-backed Iraqi militias enter Syria to help govt fighting rebels

Bangladesh flag, Indian flag

Deeply regrettable: MEA on breach of premises of B'desh mission in Agartala

BRICS Summit, BRICS, Modi, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, putin

Explained: What is de-dollarisation and why Trump warned Brics nations?

PM Modi, Putin

Vladimir Putin to visit India in 2025 following PM Modi's formal invitation

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin bets big on war: Russia approves $126 billion defence budget for 2025

"The Government has approved the construction of two nuclear power submarines to be designed and constructed indigenously, thereby showing faith in our in-house capacity, as well as in the larger defence ecosystem of the country. This will substantially galvanise many ancillary industries," added Tripathi.

"We have signed the contract for a Tri-Services case of 31MQ9B HALE RPAs (of which 15 will be for the Navy) to augment our surveillance capability. We have also inducted Drishti MALE UAV and many indigenous solutions are on the anvil for the induction of autonomous systems in all three domains. I am confident that they will bear fruit in the coming months and years," said the Chief further.

We successfully fired a DRDO-developed 1,500 km range anti-ship cruise missile, which will significantly add to the deterrence capability of our arsenal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumINS Vaghsheer, the sixth Scorpene (Kalvari-class) submarine, sails out for its sea trials. It is likely to be handed over to the Navy soon

German or Spanish submarine? Indian Navy's choice depends on the best AIP

Dinesh K Tripathi, Dinesh, Chief of the Naval Staff

We're keeping a watch on Chinese Navy in Indian Ocean region: Navy chief

Rafale M fighter aircraft

India likely to seal navy Rafale jet deal next month: Why it's just in time

Dinesh K Tripathi, Dinesh, Chief of the Naval Staff

Deal to procure 26 Rafale-M jets to be signed soon: Navy chief Tripathi

Indian naval ship Tabar during India France naval exercise, Indian navy

Indian Navy holds rehearsal at Puri beach ahead of Navy Day on Dec 4

Topics : Indian Navy Technology Robotics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 7:17 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWhat is De-DollarisationIndia Q2 GDP GrowthStocks to buyIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon