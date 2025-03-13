Sundar Pichai learnt Hindi in school: BJP to DMK govt over language row

The language debate in Tamil Nadu has intensified, with BJP state chief K Annamalai taking a dig at the ruling DMK over their opposition to the National Education Policy (NEP). He referred to Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai , who was born in Madurai, to support his argument that students should have the opportunity to learn three languages.

Annamalai shared a video of Pichai on X, where the tech leader spoke about learning Hindi in school. He questioned why students in Tamil Nadu government schools were restricted to a two-language system while DMK leaders allowed their own children to learn three languages.

"Thiru PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan responded that his sons had a two-language formula during their schooling but did not mention which those two languages were. That two-language formula was First language - English Second language - French/Spanish Is this the two-language formula of the TN Govt," Annamalai tweeted.

He further challenged the Tamil Nadu government, asking why it was preventing students from learning an additional Indian or foreign language along with Tamil and English, as suggested in the NEP.

"Additionally, Google CEO Thiru Sundar Pichai studied three languages in his school, including Hindi, contrary to your claim," Annamalai posted, tagging PTR Thiagarajan.

What is the NEP row?

The controversy started after Tamil Nadu minister PTR Thiagarajan criticised the NEP, calling it impractical. He stated, "When they are not even able to implement a one-language policy in several states, they come to us and say you are implementing a two-language policy very well, but now you will have to implement a three-language policy. This raises fear about what if they are trying to bring us down."

The minister also claimed that implementing the NEP is "impossible" due to a lack of funding and infrastructure. He added that both his sons studied under a two-language policy.

Annamalai countered by questioning whether PTR Thiagarajan’s sons were Indian or American citizens and accused him of creating unnecessary "drama" over the issue.

The language dispute has escalated into a major political flashpoint between the BJP and DMK. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reinforced the DMK’s stance, calling the NEP a "saffronised policy" meant to impose Hindi and weaken the state’s education system instead of contributing to national development.

Tamil Nadu removes rupee symbol from Budget 2025

In a major development to further oppose NEP, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to remove the official rupee symbol (₹) from the state's Budget 2025. Instead, it will use the Tamil script. This is the first time a state has rejected the national currency symbol.

The decision comes as Tamil Nadu continues to clash with the central government over alleged Hindi imposition. The state has refused to implement key parts of NEP 2020, especially the three-language system. As a result, the Centre has withheld Rs 573 crore in education funds under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA).

According to the policy, states must follow NEP rules to receive SSA funding. The Centre provides 60 per cent of this funding to states like Tamil Nadu. The DMK government argues that the BJP-led Centre is using NEP to push Hindi on Tamil-speaking people.