Holi, Ramzan Friday prayers on same day: Delhi, Mumbai beef up security

Holi celebrations and the Friday prayers of Ramzan, which coincide on March 14, marking a rare occurrence in 60 years. Security has been heightened across several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh, ahead ofand the Friday prayers of Ramzan, which coincide on March 14, marking a rare occurrence in 60 years.

Authorities are taking extensive measures to prevent any law and order disturbances, deploying additional police personnel, paramilitary forces, and surveillance technologies such as drones and CCTV cameras.

Delhi: Security stepped up in 100 locations

ALSO READ: Happy Holi 2025: How to download AI-generated images for Holi celebrations In the national capital, security has been stepped up at over 100 locations identified as sensitive. Senior police officers have conducted meetings with local peace committees to ensure communal harmony and curb the spread of misinformation. Drones will be used for surveillance, and officers in plain clothes will monitor public areas for any suspicious activity.

A senior police officer emphasised that no breach of public order would be tolerated, and strict action would be taken against those attempting to incite unrest. Areas such as Bhajanpura, Dilshad Garden, Jagatpuri, Khajuri Khas, Jafrabad, Jahangirpuri, Azadpur, Seelampur, Okhla, and Jamia Nagar have been flagged as vulnerable.

To maintain communal harmony, Delhi Police will conduct meetings with local peace committees and use drones for surveillance. Officers in plain clothes will also be deployed to monitor suspicious activities, while special attention will be given to college and hostel areas to prevent hooliganism involving water balloons and colours in public spaces.

Flag march in Noida

Meanwhile, Noida police conducted a flag march on Wednesday to demonstrate preparedness. Deputy Commissioner of Police Ram Badan Singh stated that forces had been deployed to prevent any disruptions. “The sensitivity of Holi has increased this time as it coincides with Jumma Namaz. We have made all possible arrangements to ensure peaceful celebrations,” he told ANI.

Also Read

Maharashtra: 11,000 personnel deployed

Mumbai police have deployed 11,000 personnel across the city to prevent incidents of harassment, drunken brawls, and public obscenity. Authorities have prohibited offensive gestures, slogans, and public displays that may violate dignity or morality.

A network of 51 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), 19 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), and seven Additional Commissioners of Police will monitor security round-the-clock. Additional forces, including the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Riot Control Police (RCP), Quick Response Teams (QRT), and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), will be stationed at key locations.

A special drive against drunk driving and traffic violations has also been launched, with security blockades set up across the city. Officials have warned of stern action against those misbehaving with women and children or engaging in public disorder.

Madhya Pradesh takes preemtive action

In Madhya Pradesh, police in Bhopal have taken preemptive action against over 1,000 individuals in recent days to ensure public safety. The administration has increased patrolling in vulnerable areas and continues to monitor social media for inflammatory content or fake news. Flag marches have been conducted across the city.

UP Police on high alert, mosques covered

In Uttar Pradesh, police have intensified security arrangements across the state, activating intelligence networks and increasing surveillance in communally sensitive areas. Noida police conducted a flag march to demonstrate preparedness, while authorities have instructed personnel to ensure that no new traditions are introduced during the celebrations.

In Sambhal, the administration has decided to cover ten mosques along the Holi procession route to maintain communal harmony. Meanwhile, Ayodhya’s police have ramped up monitoring through drone cameras and CCTV surveillance, and peace committees have been actively engaging with local communities to prevent tensions.

Authorities have intensified their crackdown on illicit liquor sales through surprise raids with excise officials. Hospitals have been directed to stock life-saving medicines, ensuring emergency services remain operational round the clock.

Holi bonfires will be lit on Thursday evening, followed by celebrations on Friday.

[With agency inputs]