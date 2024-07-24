INS Brahmaputra fire: Search for missing sailor persists, Navy orders probe

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan described the recent incident involving the INS Brahmaputra warship as unfortunate, following a fire that led the vessel to tilt onto one side at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. One sailor remains unaccounted for, and the Navy is actively searching for him.

INS Brahmaputra: Search for missing sailor continues “It is a sad incident but the Navy will investigate the cause and take necessary corrective measures," Swaminathan said. He explained that the fire response involved substantial water usage, which may have compromised the ship’s stability, causing it to lean onto the jetty.



The missing sailor was reportedly seen emerging from the ship and attempting to swim to safety. Despite these observations, his current whereabouts are unknown. “We don’t know what happened to him after he was seen in the water,” Swaminathan added. Efforts are ongoing to locate the sailor, with search operations continuing.

Fire and sinking of INS Brahmaputra

On the evening of July 21, a fire broke out on the Indian Naval Ship Brahmaputra, a multi-role frigate, while it was undergoing refit at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. The fire was swiftly contained by the ship’s crew, with additional support from dockyard firefighters and other ships in the harbour, and was fully extinguished by the morning of July 22.



Following the incident, comprehensive sanitisation checks were conducted to assess any residual fire risks. However, on Monday afternoon, the ship began experiencing severe listing to its port side.



Despite extensive efforts, it could not be righted and continued to list further alongside its berth. As a result, the ship is currently resting on its side. While all personnel except one junior sailor were accounted for, the Indian Navy has initiated an inquiry to investigate the cause of the accident.

Restoration of INS Brahmaputra

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi has reviewed the damage and instructed the crew to focus on restoring the warship. The vessel will first be uprighted in the dockyard and then moved to a dry dock for a thorough assessment. The Navy has ordered a comprehensive inquiry, led by a Rear Admiral, to determine the exact causes of the accident and to hold those responsible accountable.



During his visit to Mumbai, Admiral Tripathi emphasised the need for caution in managing critical national assets. He was briefed by Western Command officials about the incident and the steps being taken.



Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday instructed Admiral Tripathi to ensure appropriate actions are taken in response to the incident.

What is the INS Brahmaputra?

The INS Brahmaputra, commissioned into the Indian Navy in April 2000, is the lead ship of its class, which represents an upgrade from the Talwar class frigates. Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited, the ship is a multi-role frigate with a displacement of 5,300 tonnes, a length of 125 metres, and a beam of 14.4 metres. It is capable of speeds exceeding 27 knots and is armed with various guns, missiles, and torpedo launchers.



The ship has a crew of 40 officers and 330 sailors. It is equipped with a range of armaments, including medium-range and close-range guns, anti-aircraft guns, surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, and torpedo launchers.

