Russia-Ukraine war: Putin offers $22,000 bonus for citizens to join war

Russia’s war in Ukraine seems to cost the superpower multifold. The war which has now dragged on for over two years has witnessed multiple casualties on both sides. Now in a move to bolster their troop numbers, the Moscow authorities are offering a record signing-on bonus for new recruits to fight in Ukraine, according to a report by CNN.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced a one-time signing bonus of 1.9 million rubles (approximately $22,000) for city residents who enlist in the military, the report said citing an official statement released on Tuesday (July 23).

Recruits are being offered up to 5.2 million rubles ($59,600) in their first year of service. Additionally, those injured in the conflict may receive one-time payments ranging from $5,690 to $11,390, depending on the severity of their injuries. Families of soldiers who die in action are eligible for a payment of $34,150, the report added.

Casualties rise for Russia

Despite the Russian government’s secrecy regarding casualty figures, estimates suggest a high death toll among troops. The UK defence ministry reported that over 70,000 soldiers were likely killed or wounded in May and June alone, as Russia experienced significant losses in the Kharkiv region. A declassified US intelligence assessment provided to Congress in December revealed that Russia had lost 87 per cent of its active-duty ground troops and two-thirds of its tanks since the invasion began, CNN said.

Social media is inundated with drone footage showing Russian troops being killed or suffering severe injuries in intense battles against Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian soldiers have described facing overwhelming assaults from Russian troops, who seem to be used as expendable resources by their commanders, the report added.

Plan to increase foot on ground in Ukraine

In light of these mounting casualties, the Kremlin is urgently seeking recruits. Putin has issued a decree to increase the military’s personnel by 170,000, aiming to bring the total number to over 2.2 million, including 1.32 million active-duty troops. This expansion, marking a 15 per cent increase in the army’s size, is the second since the invasion began.

In September 2022, following several defeats, Putin ordered a ‘partial mobilisation’ of Russian citizens, targeting military reservists and those with prior military experience. This mobilisation led to widespread protests, particularly in Russia’s ethnic minority regions, and prompted many military-age men to flee the country.

Although the mobilisation campaign was suspended in November 2022 after reaching its goal of 300,000 recruits, Russia has continued to seek fighters beyond its borders. Reports indicate that Russia has recruited up to 15,000 Nepalis, many of whom have been left traumatised, with some missing or possibly dead. Additionally, Afghan, Indian, Congolese, and Egyptian recruits are reportedly being trained in Russia's military academies for foreign fighters, CNN said.