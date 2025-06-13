Friday, June 13, 2025 | 06:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Israel launches 'preemptive strike' on Iran's nuclear sites, confirms IDF

Israel launches 'preemptive strike' on Iran's nuclear sites, confirms IDF

This comes a day after US President Donald Trump pulled out troops from West Asia and warned that Israel could soon launch a possible strike at Iran's nuclear sites

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 6:35 AM IST

Israel on Friday (local time) launched a "preemptive strike" on Iran against the latter's nuclear programme, Defence Minister Israel Katz announced. 
 
This comes a day after US President Donald Trump pulled out troops from West Asia and warned that Israel could soon launch a possible strike at Iran's nuclear sites. The operation is dubbed “Nation of Lions", The Times of Israel reported. It further added that Iran had enough enriched uranium to build bombs within days, and it (Israel) needed to act against this "imminent threat".
 
“Following the State of Israel’s preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future,” CNN reported, citing Katz's statement. He also announced a "special situation" in Israel over Israel's attack on Iran, adding that the schools in Israel would remain closed on Friday. 
 
 
Taking to X, Israel's Defence Force (IDF) wrote, "The IDF launched a preemptive, precise, combined offensive to strike Iran's nuclear programme. Dozens of IAF jets completed the first stage that included strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear targets in different areas of Iran."
 
IDF further added, "Today, Iran is closer than ever to obtaining a nuclear weapon. Weapons of mass destruction in the hands of the Iranian regime are an existential threat to the State of Israel and to the wider world. The State of Israel has no choice but to fulfill the obligation to act in defence of its citizens and will continue to do so everywhere it is required to do so, as we have done in the past." 
Citing a US official, CNN reported that the US has no involvement or assistance in the strikes carried out by Israel. It has also closed its airspace until further notice, according to the country’s Ministry of Transportation.
        

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 6:19 AM IST

