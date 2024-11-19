Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Iran's uranium stockpile enriched to near weapons-grade levels, says UN

The report by the International Atomic Energy Agency said that as of Oct. 26, Iran has 182.3 kilograms (401.9 pounds) of uranium enriched up to 60 per cent, an increase of 17.6 kilograms

United Nations Security Council
Uranium enriched at 60 per cent purity is just a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90 per cent. | Photo: Bloomberg
AP Vienna
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 9:41 PM IST
Iran has further increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels in defiance of international demands, according to a confidential report by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog seen Tuesday by The Associated Press.

The report by the International Atomic Energy Agency said that as of Oct. 26, Iran has 182.3 kilograms (401.9 pounds) of uranium enriched up to 60 per cent, an increase of 17.6 kilograms (38.8 pounds) since the last report in August.

Uranium enriched at 60 per cent purity is just a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90 per cent.

The IAEA also estimated in its quarterly report that as of Oct. 26, Iran's overall stockpile of enriched uranium stands at 6,604.4 kilograms (14,560 pounds), which represents an increase of 852.6 kilograms (1,879.6 pounds) since the last report in August. Under the IAEA's definition, around 42 kilograms (92.5 pounds) of uranium enriched to 60 per cent purity is the amount at which creating one atomic weapon is theoretically possible if the material is enriched further, to 90 per cent.

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 9:41 PM IST

