Pak army chief describes terrorism in J&K as 'legitimate struggle'

Field Marshal Munir also warned India of a befitting response in case of any future attack, weeks after the two nations briefly locked horns in a dangerous conflict

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir
Press Trust of India Islamabad
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 12:11 AM IST
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir has described terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir as a "legitimate struggle", saying his country would always stand by the people of Kashmir in their struggle.

Field Marshal Munir also warned India of a befitting response in case of any future attack, weeks after the two nations briefly locked horns in a dangerous conflict.

"What India labels as terrorism is, in fact, a legitimate and lawful struggle for freedom, recognised by international law," Munir said while addressing a passing out ceremony at Pakistan Naval Academy, Karachi, on Saturday.

"Those who have tried to suppress the Kashmiri people's will and pursue conflict elimination instead of resolution have only made the movement more relevant through their own actions," he claimed.

He said that Pakistan would always stand by the people of Kashmir in their struggle for the right to self-determination. "Pakistan is a strong advocate for a just resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with United Nations resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, he added.

In the past, Munir had described Kashmir as Pakistan's "jugular vein".

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh "was, is and shall forever remain an integral part of the country. 

The ties between the two countries nosedived after India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcating the State into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

In his address, Munir also claimed that Pakistan proved itself as a "net region stabiliser after having repelled the Indian military attack twice. He was apparently referring to the 2019 Balakot strike after the Pulwama terror attack and the recent Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Pakistan, despite grave provocations, acted with restraint and maturity and demonstrated its commitment to regional peace and stability, which has led to Pakistan's role as a net regional stabiliser," he claimed.

"As we steadily, but surely, build our comprehensive national power, any enemy acting on the perceived vulnerability of Pakistan under the illusion of strategic impunity or miscalculation, would get a swift and a very befitting response," he said.

The army chief also said that undeterred by the efforts by adversaries, Pakistan would continue on the path of progress, development and prosperity.

He also reaffirmed the armed forces' commitment to eradicating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, vowing to take the fight to its logical conclusion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :India Pakistan relationsKashmir issuePakistan army

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 12:11 AM IST

