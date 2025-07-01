Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 06:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
QUAD to reiterate commitment to free Indo-Pacific: US State Dept official

QUAD to reiterate commitment to free Indo-Pacific: US State Dept official

S Jaishankar is visiting the US at the invitation of US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio to participate in the QUAD Foreign Minister's Meeting, the MEA, said in an official statement

Bruce said the meeting will highlight the joint resolve of the QUAD partners to uphold sovereignty, enhance maritime security and create resilient supply chains. (Photo: X@statedeptspox)

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 6:34 AM IST

The upcoming QUAD Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Washington DC will reaffirm the shared commitment of the four participating nations, Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, towards a free and open Indo-Pacific, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on Monday (local time).

Speaking during a press briefing ahead of the meeting, Bruce said, "Tomorrow, Secretary Rubio will welcome his QUAD counterparts from Australia, India and Japan to Washington, to reaffirm our shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific." 

She further said the meeting will highlight the joint resolve of the QUAD partners to uphold sovereignty, enhance maritime security and create resilient supply chains.

 

"This ministerial reinforces our joint resolve to defend sovereignty, strengthen regional maritime security and build resilient supply chains," she said. 

The QUAD is a diplomatic partnership between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States committed to supporting an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient. The QUAD's origins date back to our collaboration in response to the December 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is visiting the US at the invitation of US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio to participate in the QUAD Foreign Minister's Meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said in an official statement. 

While in the US, EAM Jaishankar had inaugurated an exhibition at the United Nations on 'The Human Cost of Terrorism'. In the exhibition he brought to attention how terrorism is a grave threat to humanity and how it must be dealt with an iron fist, with the world to come together and stand against issues such as impunity to terrorists and not yielding to nuclear blackmail.

Last week on Thursday (US local time), during the US State Department's briefing, the Principal Deputy Spokesperson for US Department of State Tommy Pigott had said regarding the meeting that the summit would build on the momentum to "advance a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 6:34 AM IST

