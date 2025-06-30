Monday, June 30, 2025 | 09:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
EAM Jaishankar inaugurates exhibition 'human cost of terrorism' at UN

EAM Jaishankar inaugurates exhibition 'human cost of terrorism' at UN

The exhibition was inaugurated a day before Pakistan begins its Presidency of the UN Security Council for July on Tuesday

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India United Nations
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday inaugurated an exhibition at the UN headquarters here, highlighting the human cost of terrorism and attacks perpetrated by terror groups, including by those based in Pakistan.

The exhibition was inaugurated a day before Pakistan begins its Presidency of the UN Security Council for July on Tuesday.

The exhibition titled The Human Cost of Terrorism' has been organised by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN and highlights the devastating toll of heinous terrorist acts around the world, and the steps taken by the international community to combat terrorism.

The exhibition will be on display at two locations in the UN headquarters from June 30 to July 11.

 

From the 2006 Mumbai terror attacks perpetrated by Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) to the recent Pahalgam terror attacks, the exhibition highlights the numerous terror attacks perpetrated across the globe, names the terror outfits responsible for the attacks and nationalities of the victims of the attacks.

The exhibition is seen as an effort to draw global support for India's campaign against cross-border terrorism from Pakistan.

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

