Jaishankar meets Macron, thanks France for strong anti-terror support

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met President Emmanuel Macron here and thanked him for France's strong message of support in the fight against terrorism.
Jaishankar is on a three-nation visit to Europe to boost bilateral ties and reaffirm India's policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism, especially in the wake of April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
Honoured to call on President @EmmanuelMacron of France. Conveyed greetings of PM @narendramodi. Thanked him for France's strong message of support in the fight against terrorism, Jaishankar said in a post on X after the meeting.
Our discussions reflected the trust, comfort and ambition of our Strategic Partnership, he added.
Jaishankar was in Brussels on Wednesday where he met top European Union leaders and discussed ways to further strengthen the EU-India strategic partnership.
The April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives prompted India to carry out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.
