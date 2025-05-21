Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Jaishankar meets Danish PM, thanks Denmark for support against terrorism

Jaishankar meets Danish PM, thanks Denmark for support against terrorism

During the meeting, Jaishankar conveyed personal greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed gratitude for Denmark's unwavering support in combating terrorism

S Jaishankar, Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen
In a post on X, Jaishankar thanked Prime Minister Frederiksen for "warmly receiving" him in Copenhagen | Image: X/@DrSJaishankar
Press Trust of India Copenhagen
1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday thanked Denmark for its solidarity and support in combating terrorism as he held talks with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen.

Jaishankar arrived here in the evening in the second leg of his three-nation tour to the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany.

In a post on X, Jaishankar thanked Prime Minister Frederiksen for "warmly receiving" him in Copenhagen.

During the meeting, Jaishankar conveyed personal greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed gratitude for Denmark's unwavering support in combating terrorism.

ALSO READ: Jaishankar thanks Dutch PM for his nation's firm stance against terrorism

"Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Thank Denmark for its solidarity and support in combating terrorism," he said in the X post.

Jaishankar appreciated Prime Minister Frederiksen's guidance in advancing India-Denmark partnership and highlighted the shared commitment to addressing global challenges through sustainable solutions.

"Value PM Frederiksen's guidance to take forward our Green Strategic Partnership and widen the canvas of our cooperation," he wrote.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delegations to UNSC nations to counter Pakistan propaganda, says Misri

No deadline can be set for Ukraine memorandum: Kremlin spokesperson

Donald Trump hands Putin win with retreat from Ukraine peace talks

Pakistan govt promotes Army Chief Asif Munir to field marshal rank

Phillora 1965: How India won one of South Asia's biggest tank battles

Topics :S JaishankarMinistry of External AffairsEurope

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story