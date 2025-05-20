Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jaishankar thanks Dutch PM for his nation's firm stance against terrorism

Jaishankar thanks Dutch PM for his nation's firm stance against terrorism

It is Jaishankar's first foreign visit after the four-day-long military confrontation between the Indian and Pakistani armed forces following the Pahalgam attack

S Jaishankar, Dick Schoof

Schoof said he discussed the bilateral strategic partnership during his talks with Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India The Hague
Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday called on Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and thanked him for the Netherlands' firm and resolute stance against terrorism.

Jaishankar is here on the first leg of his three-nation trip that will also take him to Denmark and Germany.

It is Jaishankar's first foreign visit after the four-day-long military confrontation between the Indian and Pakistani armed forces following the Pahalgam attack.

"Delighted to call on PM Dick Schoof today in The Hague. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi and thanked him for the Netherlands' firm and resolute stance against terrorism," Jaishankar posted on X.

 

"Appreciate his commitment to taking the India-Netherlands partnership to newer heights. Assured that our teams will work hard to achieve these goals," he posted.

Schoof said he was happy to receive Jaishankar at the Catshuis, the official residence of the Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

"First of all, I expressed my support for India's fight against terrorism after the terrible attack last month in Pahalgam. It is good for all parties that the violence between India and Pakistan has not escalated further," he said on X.

India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian forces launched a fierce counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Schoof said he discussed the bilateral strategic partnership during his talks with Jaishankar.

"This concerns long-term cooperation between the Netherlands and India in areas such as trade, innovative technology, agriculture and security. In a changing world, it is important for both the Netherlands and India that we can continue to count on each other," he added.

He said he looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Netherlands soon to discuss this further.

Jaishankar on Monday met his Dutch counterpart, Caspar Veldkamp, and Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : S Jaishankar Ministry of External Affairs Netherlands India-Netherlands ties

First Published: May 20 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

