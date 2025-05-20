Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / No deadline can be set for Ukraine memorandum: Kremlin spokesperson

No deadline can be set for Ukraine memorandum: Kremlin spokesperson

"The drafts will be formulated by both the Russian and Ukrainian sides, these draft documents will be exchanged, and then - complex contacts to develop a single text," the Kremlin spokesman said

moscow
Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 10:44 PM IST
The process for Moscow and Kyiv to develop a unified text of a peace and ceasefire memorandum will be complex, so there can be no fixed deadline, Russia's news agencies cited Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying in remarks published early on Tuesday.
 
"There are no deadlines and there cannot be any. It is clear that everyone wants to do this as quickly as possible, but, of course, the devil is in the details," RIA state news agency quoted Peskov as telling reporters. 
"The drafts will be formulated by both the Russian and Ukrainian sides, these draft documents will be exchanged, and then - complex contacts to develop a single text," the Kremlin spokesman said. 
U.S. President Donald Trump held calls on Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the leaders of the European Union, France, Italy, Germany and Finland in an attempt to advance peace in the
three-year-old war in Ukraine. 

Trump said after the call that Russia and Ukraine will immediately start ceasefire negotiations. Putin said Russia "is ready to work with the Ukrainian side on a memorandum on a possible future peace accord." 
 
First Published: May 20 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

