Operation Sindoor proves India's military prowess, says Chief of Air Staff

Operation Sindoor stands as a shining testament to India's unparalleled prowess and the Indian armed forces demonstrated its capability to deliver swift, precise and decisive blows to the enemy, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh has said.

Operation Sindoor showcased the exceptional coordination between three services, synergy and integration with the Armed forces and other agencies, he said after reviewing the Passing Out Parade of the Officers Training Academy here.

A total of 130 officer cadets and 25 women officer cadets were commissioned into various Arms and Services of the Indian Army while 9 and 12 women Foreign officer cadets from nine friendly countries successfully completed their training, fostering camaraderie and cooperation across international borders.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said, "As we look towards future, two things are certain -- fast evolving character of warfare and the increasing relevance of military power." "Operation Sindoor stands as a shining testament to our unparalleled prowess. The Indian armed forces demonstrated their capability to deliver a swift, precise and decisive blows to the enemy. You, as the future of these forces must understand that defence forces have always been and will always be the first responder," he said. "The professional conduct of these young officer cadets in their service career will be a strong reflection of these instructors' mentorship and the high training standard of this Academy," he said.

Appealing to the officer cadets, he said, "Remember our strength comes not just from individual excellence but from cohesion of the whole team. No service operates in isolation, whether in the sky, on the ground or at sea." "You must keep furthering the spirit of jointness as you grow in service," he said. Underlining that every officer cadet has a vital role to play, he said, "Make sure that you understand your role and the role of others and give your best to bring glory to this Motherland." Complementing the officer cadets for their outstanding display of military and synchronized drill moment, he said, it shows the exceptional standards of the Academy.