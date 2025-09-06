Saturday, September 06, 2025 | 01:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM values our partnership with the US, says Jaishankar on India-US ties

PM values our partnership with the US, says Jaishankar on India-US ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India remains engaged with the US as PM Modi welcomed Donald Trump's praise of bilateral ties, calling the partnership forward-looking

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said India remains engaged with the United States, referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reaction to President Donald Trump’s remarks on bilateral relations.
 
“PM Modi attaches enormous importance to our partnership with the United States. Where President Trump is concerned, he (PM Modi) has always had a very good personal equation with President Trump. But the point is that we remain engaged with the US, and at this time, I can’t say more than that. But that’s really what I would say,” Jaishankar told ANI. 
 

  PM Modi reciprocates Trump’s sentiments

Jaishankar’s comments came shortly after PM Modi responded warmly to Trump’s statements. In a social media post, he said he “deeply appreciates and fully reciprocates” the US President’s positive assessment of ties.
 

Also Read

Laura Loomer

Trump may block US IT outsourcing to India, warns Laura Loomer on jobs

Gaurav Gogoi, Gaurav, Gogoi

PM Modi's Manipur visit marks start of long peace process: Gaurav Gogoi

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to skip UNGA debate, Jaishankar set to deliver address on Sept 27

Modi Trump

Modi hails Trump's comments, says India-US ties are positive, strategic

Donald Trump, Trump

'Will always be friends with Modi, India-US share special bond': Trump

 
On X, Modi described India-US relations as “forward-looking” and centred on a “Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership".
 
“Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership,” he wrote.     
 

Trump affirms special ties but raises concerns

On Friday, Trump called India-US relations a “very special relationship” and said he and Modi would always be friends, adding there was “nothing to worry about.”
 
At the same time, he voiced displeasure over some of Modi’s recent actions. “I always will. I’ll always be friends with (PM) Modi. He’s a great Prime Minister. I’ll always be friends, but I just don’t like what he is doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a very special relationship. There is nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion,” Trump said.
 
He also criticised India’s trade with Russia. “I’ve been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia. I let them know that. We put a very big tariff on India — 50 per cent, a very high tariff. I get along very well with (PM) Modi, as you know. He was here a couple of months ago; in fact, we went to the Rose Garden and had a press conference,” he added.     
 

MEA highlights strength of bilateral ties

Earlier, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underlined the importance of India-US relations.
 
“This relationship between the United States and India is very important for us. Both our countries share a comprehensive global strategic partnership, which is anchored in our shared interests, democratic values and robust people-to-people ties.
 
“This partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges. We remain focused on the substantive agenda that our two countries have committed to, and we hope the relationship will continue to move forward based on mutual respect and shared interests,” he said.
 
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

A drone flies over a neighborhood in Houston, Texas

Search op launched after suspected Pakistani drone movement in J&K's Samba

Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister

Afghan foreign minister Muttaqi's India visit postponed over UN sanctions

(L-R) Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister and Howard Lutnick, US Commerce Secretary

Will buy Russian oil, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman as US turns up the heat

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

Sharing flood data with Pakistan on humanitarian ground, says India

Modi, Narendra Modi, Navinchandra Ramgoolam

Mauritius PM Ramgoolam to visit India from Sept 9 to 16 for bilateral talks

Topics : Narendra Modi Donald Trump US India relations Indo-US ties S Jaishankar Trump tariffs BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon