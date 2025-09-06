PM Modi, French President Macron discuss efforts to end Ukraine conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday told French President Emmanuel Macron that India supports a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict. The two leaders also reviewed the progress of the India France strategic partnership during a phone conversation.

“Had a very good conversation with President Macron. We reviewed and positively assessed the progress in bilateral cooperation in various areas,” Modi said in a post on X.

“Exchanged views on international and regional issues, including efforts for bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine. The India-France Strategic Partnership will continue to play a key role in fostering global peace and stability,” the post read. "I presented him the outcome of the work we carried out with President Zelensky and our partners of the Coalition of the Willing last Thursday in Paris. India and France share the same determination to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. Building on our friendship and our strategic partnership, we will continue moving forward together to trace this path toward peace," French President Emmanuel Macron said in a post on X.

According to PTI, an official readout said Modi reiterated India’s consistent call for peace and early restoration of stability in Ukraine. Both leaders agreed to remain in touch and work closely together on promoting peace and stability worldwide. ALSO READ: Macron's decision to recognise Palestinian state in Sept angers Israel, US The readout added that they “reaffirmed their commitment towards further strengthening of the India-France strategic partnership, in line with the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, the Indo-Pacific roadmap and the defence industrial roadmap.” They also discussed cooperation in sectors such as economy, defence, science, technology and space. Modi thanked Macron for accepting India’s invitation to attend the AI Impact Summit in February, saying he looked forward to welcoming him.