Indian defence forces committed to adapting to changing environment: CDS

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 11:28 AM IST
Asserting that war and warfare is at the cusp of a major revolution, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Saturday said the Indian Defence forces are committed to adapting to changing environment and imbibing reforms to remain ready and relevant.

Addressing the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) of 216 Course held at the Air Force Academy at Dundigal near here, General Chauhan said India's strength rests on robust institutions, democratic stability, and unwavering professionalism of our Armed Forces.

He said the intensity of operations may have ebbed, but Operation Sindoor continues.

"You (new officers) also join the Air Force at a moment when a new normal has firmly taken shape. An era defined by a high degree of operational preparedness, 24-7, 365 days. The intensity of operations may have ebbed, but Operation Sindhur continues," he said.

He further said the newly trained officers are entering the Indian Air Force during a phase of deep transformation of the Indian Armed Forces.

Integrated structures, joint operations, and national pursuit of Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence are shaping the future of India's military strength, he said.

"Your journey ahead will be accordingly guided by Jai, the first word of Jai Hind, that's victory. 'J' stands for jointness, fighting as one nation, one force. 'A' stands for Atmanirbhar Bharat, trusted platforms and systems made not just for India but for the world. And finally, 'I' for innovation, daring to think ahead and to be ahead of the curve," he explained.

General Chauhan further said battles in the older domains will always remain contested, often brutal. But in the new domains, they will be smart, swift, and shaped by intellect, innovation, and initiative. The force that masters new frontiers is more likely to prevail in future conflicts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Indian ArmyIndian DefenceIndian Air Force

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

