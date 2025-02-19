Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jaishankar to visit South Africa for G20 foreign ministers' meeting

The minister is expected to hold a few bilateral meetings on the margins of the meet

EAM S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be on a two-day visit to South Africa beginning February 20
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be on a two-day visit to South Africa beginning February 20 to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the MEA announced on Wednesday.

The minister is expected to hold a few bilateral meetings on the margins of the meet.

South Africa is currently the chair of the influential grouping.

"External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar will be visiting Johannesburg, South Africa on 20 & 21 February 2025 to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM) at the invitation of the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, Mr. Ronald Lamola," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The minister's participation in the G20 FMM will "strengthen" India's engagement with G20 countries and "bolster the voice of the Global South" in this important forum.

