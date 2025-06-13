India urges Israel, Iran to avoid escalation amid nuclear site concerns

India on Friday expressed its deep concern over the recent developments between Iran and Israel, and said that it was monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said "India urges both sides to avoid any escalatory steps". Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues, it said. India enjoys close and friendly relations with both the countries, and stands ready to extend all possible support, the MEA added.

The Indian missions in both Iran and Israel are in contact with the Indian community, the ministry said. The MEA and the respective embassies of India in Tehran and Tel Aviv have advised all Indian nationals in the region to stay safe, exercise caution, and follow local security advisories.

At the UN General Assembly (UNGA), India abstained from a vote on a draft resolution that demanded an “immediate, unconditional and permanent” ceasefire in Gaza. The 193-member UNGA voted overwhelmingly to adopt the resolution introduced by Spain that demanded an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire, to be respected by all parties, and recalled its demand for immediate, dignified and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups. India was among the 19 nations that abstained while 12 nations voted against the resolution, which got 149 votes in favour. Among the nations that abstained were Albania, Cameroon, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Malawi, Panama, South Sudan, and Togo.

In the explanation of vote on the resolution titled “Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations”, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said the resolution came against the backdrop of worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza. India was deeply concerned at the deepening humanitarian crisis and condemned the loss of civilian lives, he said. ALSO READ: No immediate impact of Iran-Israel clashes on India's crude supply Harish said India has earlier abstained on resolutions on the Israel-Palestine issue. “Our vote today is in continuation of this in the belief that there is no other way to resolve conflicts but through dialogue and diplomacy. A joint effort should be directed towards bringing the two sides closer. For these reasons, we would abstain on this resolution,” Harish said.

The resolution demanded that Israel, the “occupying power", immediately end the blockade, open all border crossings, and ensure that aid reached the Palestinian civilian population throughout the Gaza Strip immediately and at scale, in line with its obligations under international law and humanitarian principles. It further demanded that the parties fully, unconditionally, and without delay implement all the provisions of the UN Security Council resolution of June 2024, including an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, the return of the remains of hostages who have been killed, the exchange of Palestinian prisoners, the return of Palestinian civilians to their homes in all areas of the Gaza Strip, and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from there.

Harish stressed that India has always been on the side of peace and humanity, and has repeatedly called for the protection of civilians and the upholding of humanitarian obligations. It is also for the safe, sustained and timely supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. He underscored India's abiding commitment to dialogue and diplomacy, saying the country firmly believed that this was the only way forward. "Continuing accusations and argumentation hinders the path to peace,” he said, adding that India has always supported a negotiated two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue, leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine, living within secure and recognised borders side by side in peace with Israel.