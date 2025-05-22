Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 03:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Hot sindoor runs in my veins': PM Modi on India's stance against terrorism

'Hot sindoor runs in my veins': PM Modi on India's stance against terrorism

PM Modi said that any terrorist attack on India will be met with a strong response, with the timing and strategy decided solely by India's armed forces

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi was in Rajasthan to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth ₹26,000 crore.(Photo: PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said it is not blood but “hot sindoor” that runs through his veins, emphasising India’s stance against terrorism.
 
In his first public address in Rajasthan after Operation Sindoor in which India targeted nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK), the PM said, “Pakistan can never win in a direct fight with India. Hence, it uses terrorism as a weapon against India.”
 
“This went on for decades after independence… Pakistan spread terrorism, killed innocent people, and created an environment of terror… But Pakistan forgot one thing — now the servant of Mother India, Modi, is standing here with pride. Modi’s mind is cold, but his blood is hot. In Modi’s veins, not blood, but hot sindoor flows,” he added. 
 

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: More than 100 Amrit Bharat stations ready today,says PM Modi

PM Modi on Operation Sindoor

PM Modi inaugurates 103 Amrit Bharat stations in 18 states: Check full list

Pawan Khera, Pawan

Pawan Khera questions PM Modi's silence on Trump's ceasefire claims

Security forces

Highlights: 27 maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

US President Donald Trump, PM Narendra Modi, India-US

India eyes multi-phase trade deal with US, interim pact likely before July

 
PM Modi was in Rajasthan to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth ₹26,000 crore.
 

Full operational freedom given to armed forces

 
PM Modi also condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack last month that killed 26 people. India’s Operation Sindoor was carried out in retaliation. Referring to the counterstrike, PM Modi said that the government had given full operational freedom to the Indian armed forces, following which they dismantled Pakistan’s defences within 22 minutes.
 
“This action demonstrated the nation’s strength, proving that when the sacred sindoor turns into firepower, the outcome is definitive,” he said. 
 

Modi outlines India’s updated stance on terrorism

 
Decisive retaliation: Any terrorist attack on India will be met with a strong response, with the timing and strategy decided solely by India’s armed forces.
 
Rejection of nuclear blackmail: PM Modi said India will no longer be deterred by nuclear threats.
 
No distinction between terrorists and their sponsors: India will treat terrorist masterminds and the governments supporting them as equal enemies.
 
“Any terrorist attack on India would result in severe consequences, with Pakistan paying a heavy price—borne by its military and its economy,” PM Modi stated.

More From This Section

Shrikant shinde with the delegation

All party delegations brief UAE, Japan about Op Sindoor, Pak-backed terror

Security, Manipur Security

48-hour bandh in Manipur's Imphal over state name row disrupts normal life

Tea, tea culture

'Indian chai' served at UN event hosted by India for International Tea Day

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier

Search on in J&K's Kishtwar after encounter with suspected terrorists

India Pakistan, India, Pakistan

Pakistan expels Indian high commission staffer in tit-for-tat move

Topics : Narendra Modi Operation Sindoor BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOKerala 12th Result 2025Dividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon