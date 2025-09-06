Khalistani groups receiving financial backing from within Canada: Report

Canadian report flags funding for Khalistani groups

A Canadian government report has identified at least two Khalistani extremist organisations as recipients of financial support originating from Canada.

The report, titled 2025 Assessment of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Risks in Canada, names Babbar Khalsa International and the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) among the groups.

ALSO READ: Pro-Khalistani terrorist Pannun defends Sikh driver who killed 3 in Florida The findings come two months after Canada’s intelligence agency warned of threats posed by politically motivated violent extremism (PMVE) within the country. Since the mid-1980s, Canada-based Khalistani separatists have been accused of backing violent means to push for an independent state carved out of India’s Punjab.

Politically motivated violent extremism The report defines PMVE as encouraging violence to reshape political systems or pursue self-determination goals. While such movements may contain religious aspects, they are primarily political in nature. It noted that groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah and the two Khalistani outfits have benefited from Canada-linked financing. The findings also echo the Canadian Security Intelligence Service’s 2024 assessment, which said Khalistani extremists remain a persistent national security concern for Canada and its interests abroad. Methods of raising funds The report detailed the methods used by extremist groups to generate and channel resources, including: Exploiting money services businesses and banking networks

Using cryptocurrencies

Leveraging state-backed financing

Misusing non-profit and charitable organisations

Resorting to fraud and drug trafficking Khalistani groups in particular were flagged for raising money through diaspora networks and soliciting donations via non-profit channels. While the scale of funds was smaller compared with Hamas and Hezbollah, the misuse of charities was highlighted as a consistent concern.