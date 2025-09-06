Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM values our partnership with the US, says Jaishankar on India-US ties

PM values our partnership with the US, says Jaishankar on India-US ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India remains engaged with the US as PM Modi welcomed Donald Trump's praise of bilateral ties, calling the partnership forward-looking

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo/PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 1:14 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said India remains engaged with the United States, referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reaction to President Donald Trump’s remarks on bilateral relations.
 
“PM Modi attaches enormous importance to our partnership with the United States. Where President Trump is concerned, he (PM Modi) has always had a very good personal equation with President Trump. But the point is that we remain engaged with the US, and at this time, I can’t say more than that. But that’s really what I would say,” Jaishankar told ANI. 
 

  PM Modi reciprocates Trump’s sentiments

Jaishankar’s comments came shortly after PM Modi responded warmly to Trump’s statements. In a social media post, he said he “deeply appreciates and fully reciprocates” the US President’s positive assessment of ties.
 
On X, Modi described India-US relations as “forward-looking” and centred on a “Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership".
 
“Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership,” he wrote.     
 

Trump affirms special ties but raises concerns

On Friday, Trump called India-US relations a “very special relationship” and said he and Modi would always be friends, adding there was “nothing to worry about.”
 
At the same time, he voiced displeasure over some of Modi’s recent actions. “I always will. I’ll always be friends with (PM) Modi. He’s a great Prime Minister. I’ll always be friends, but I just don’t like what he is doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a very special relationship. There is nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion,” Trump said.
 
He also criticised India’s trade with Russia. “I’ve been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia. I let them know that. We put a very big tariff on India — 50 per cent, a very high tariff. I get along very well with (PM) Modi, as you know. He was here a couple of months ago; in fact, we went to the Rose Garden and had a press conference,” he added.     
 

MEA highlights strength of bilateral ties

Earlier, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underlined the importance of India-US relations.
 
“This relationship between the United States and India is very important for us. Both our countries share a comprehensive global strategic partnership, which is anchored in our shared interests, democratic values and robust people-to-people ties.
 
“This partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges. We remain focused on the substantive agenda that our two countries have committed to, and we hope the relationship will continue to move forward based on mutual respect and shared interests,” he said.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

