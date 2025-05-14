Kuki group warns Meiteis against entering 'their areas' during Ukhrul fest

A group representing the Kuki community in Manipur has issued a stern warning to Meiteis, advising them not to enter Kuki-dominated areas during the upcoming Shirui Lily Festival, scheduled to be held in Ukhrul district from May 20-24.

The warning came from the Kuki Zo Village Volunteer Eastern Zone, which released a statement cautioning Meiteis against entering their territory.

"We strongly advise all members of the Meitei community to refrain from entering or crossing our areas at any time. Any violation of this direction will be considered intentional, and individuals shall bear full responsibility for any consequences that may follow," the group said.

Festival route passes through sensitive zones

The Shirui Lily Festival, which draws visitors from various parts of the state, celebrates the Shirui Lily — Manipur’s state flower — which blooms in the hills of Ukhrul district. Although Ukhrul is predominantly inhabited by the Naga community, the route from Imphal — where Meiteis form the majority — to the festival site passes through several Kuki-majority villages.

Meanwhile, Tangkhul Naga social worker Asang Kashar has criticised the Kuki group's statement. "This is directly a challenge to every citizen of Manipur and shows they (Kukis) are against peace," said Kashar.

In light of the security concerns, Manipur Director General of Police Rajiv Singh recently visited Ukhrul to oversee preparations for the festival and assess the security arrangements in the region.

Not the first such warning

The latest warning is not an isolated incident: in April, six Kuki tribal bodies, including the Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO), jointly urged Meiteis to stay away from Kuki-Zo-Hmar dominated areas. The organisations expressed concern over reports that some Meiteis were planning to visit the Thangting or Thangjing Hills in Churachandpur district to perform the Ching Kaba ritual.

No violence in Manipur for nearly 4 months: Shah

In April itself, the Lok Sabha passed the statutory resolution moved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the approval of the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur. Shah said that there has been no violence in Manipur for nearly four months, from December to March, and provisions for food, medicines, and medical facilities have been ensured in the camps.

Manipur has been gripped by ethnic violence since May 2023, primarily involving the Meitei and Kuki communities. The ongoing unrest has resulted in the deaths of at least 260 people and the displacement of thousands across the state, according to a PTI report.

Amit Shah's most recent visit to Manipur was on April 15, 2024. During this one-day visit, he campaigned for the BJP candidate in the Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency. Prior to this, his last significant visit was in late May 2023, when he spent several days in Manipur to review the security situation and meet with various community leaders during the peak of the conflict.