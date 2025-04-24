BSF jawan detained by Pakistan after accidently crossing Punjab border

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, who accidentally crossed Punjab border, was detained by Pakistan Rangers, news agency PTI reported Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday on the Ferozepur border, when Constable PK Singh of the 182nd battalion, who was in his uniform and carrying his service rifle, was accompanying Indian farmers. When he moved ahead to rest in the shade, he was apprehended by the Rangers.

A flag meeting is on between the two forces for early release of the jawan, the officials said, adding that such incidents were not uncommon and have happened in the past between the two sides.

The development comes two days after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

In response to the attack, India has taken firm diplomatic measures against Pakistan. These include the closure of the integrated check post at Attari, suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, the termination of SAARC visa exemptions, and the revocation of visas already issued to Pakistani nationals.

Additionally, Pakistani citizens residing in India under the Special Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) have been directed to leave the country within 48 hours.