Marco Rubio to visit India in few months; trade deal soon: US ambassador

Sergio Gor
Gor made the remarks on the sidelines of an event at the AI Impact Summit here (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 1:25 PM IST
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit India in the next few months, US Ambassador Sergio Gor said on Friday.

The envoy also said that the India-US trade deal is set to be inked soon.

Gor also described the Quad coalition as an important grouping for cooperation among its member states.

The envoy said India and the US are taking their bilateral ties to the next level.

Gor made the remarks on the sidelines of an event at the AI Impact Summit here.

Topics :Marco RubioUS India relations India US Trade DealIndo-US ties

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 1:25 PM IST

