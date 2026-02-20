French President thanks India, wraps up his visit after attending AI summit

French President Emmanuel Macron shared a "Thank You" note to India as he concluded his visit during which he also attended the AI Summit in India.

In a post on X, Macron shared a video of his best moment in India with a "Thank You India!" note, appreciating the warm welcome he received during the visit.

On his last day of the visit, Macron had a discussion with Google CEO Sundar Pichai at the AI Summit.

In a post on X, Macron said, "Solutions to our digital challenges are not found on Google, but built with Google and all stakeholders. At the Delhi AI Summit, together with Sundar Pichai, we discussed the priorities of the French G7 Presidency. And I shared one message: Choose France!"

Pichai said he enjoyed the discussion with the French President and discussed how France's technology strengths position it well for the future. "With its leadership of the G7, France has a pivotal role to play in unlocking the opportunities of AI, and we are proud to be a partner," he said in a post on X. Macron also held discussions with Meta's chief AI officer Alexandr Wang. "Constructive discussions with Alexandr Wang from Meta at the Delhi AI Summit. We discussed what France has to offer: talent, research, and data centres. In two words: Choose France!" he said in a post on X.

"We also reviewed measures to protect young people on social media, in particular the proposal I support to ban access for those under 15. Good news: Meta is committed to moving forward with us," he added. Earlier in the day, on the India-France bilateral relationship, the French President said the partnership stands at its highest point, with both countries seeking to deepen cooperation across technology, innovation and strategic sectors. "And as for the bilateral relationship, I really believe it's at the highest point, and we want to do much more again because it's based on our relationship," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in the capital on Thursday, on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026.