Rajnath Singh calls for stronger global naval cooperation at MILAN 2026

Rajnath Singh was addressing Navy Chiefs and Heads of Delegations from 74 countries during the inaugural ceremony of Exercise MILAN in Visakhapatnam

He noted that increasing international attention to underwater resources, particularly rare-earth minerals is adding a new dimension to the tension | Image: X@rajnathsingh
Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 9:27 AM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has urged the international community to work collectively to address the increasingly complex and interconnected challenges in the maritime domain, guided by mutual respect and a spirit of cooperation.

Addressing Navy Chiefs and Heads of Delegations from 74 countries during the inaugural ceremony of Exercise MILAN here on Thursday Singh asserted that traditional threats now coexist with emerging challenges such as piracy, maritime terrorism, illegal fishing, trafficking, cyber vulnerabilities, and disruptions to critical supply chains.

He added that climate change is intensifying natural disasters, making humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations more frequent and demanding.

"The role of navies in international peacemaking has only increased over time. There has been an exponential economic growth during the last few decades leading to massive increase in international trade and transport. There has also been a rise in contests for ownership of straits and channels, sometimes causing threats of flare up," an official release issued last night quoted Singh as saying.

He noted that increasing international attention to underwater resources, particularly rare-earth minerals is adding a new dimension to the tension.

Singh also stressed the need to safeguard waters from the terrorist activities which are spreading tentacles across countries and regions.

Emphasising that no single navy, however capable, can address the emerging challenges alone, he underscored the importance of enhanced cooperation among the Navies to ensure a safer and more secure future.

The union minister highlighted the robust legal framework provided by the UN Convention on the Law of Seas (UNCLOS) to address matters related to international waters that can be further strengthened through a comprehensive global naval architecture.

According to him, UNCLOS provides a comprehensive and time tested mechanism for dispute redressal and peaceful co-existence among nations, and the comprehensive global naval architecture would facilitate information sharing, protect links of communications and curbs criminal activities, including terrorism on high seas, along with the usual role of protecting the national boundaries on a global scale.

Pointing out that the established international order is witnessing an upheaval, Rajnath Singh said platforms like MILAN bring together professional expertise, build mutual trust, enhance interoperability, and enable coordinated responses to common challenges.

"When our ships sail together, when our sailors train together, and when our commanders deliberate together, we build a shared understanding that transcends geography and politics and provides an opportune moment to deliberate on this idea of cooperation," he said.

Highlighting India's long-standing commitment to maritime cooperation, the Defence Minister said the country's approach shaped by the vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR), has evolved into Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security And Growth Across Regions (MAHASAGAR).

"This evolution from SAGAR i.e., seas to MAHASAGAR i.e., oceans reflects India's deepening commitment to engaging with partners in the region and beyond," he said,  Rajnath Singh added that the International Fleet Review 2026 was a clear affirmation of goodwill, professionalism and mutual respect among the world's navies.

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

