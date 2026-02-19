CRPF sets up 43 high-altitude bases in J&K after Pahalgam terror attack

In a major security push across the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has established 43 Temporary Operating Bases (TOBs) in hilly terrains located at altitudes of nearly 6,000 feet and above, significantly strengthening counter-terror deployment in vulnerable mountainous zones.

The move comes in the aftermath of the April 22, 2025, terrorist attack on tourists in the Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in South Kashmir. The attack, which triggered nationwide outrage and renewed security concerns, prompted a comprehensive review of area domination strategies, particularly in high-altitude forest belts that have historically served as infiltration and hideout routes for militants.

According to officials, 26 TOBs were set up in Kashmir in October last year, while 17 additional bases were established in Jammu in November, taking the total to 43. These bases have been strategically positioned in difficult-to-access mountainous stretches to ensure round-the-clock surveillance, improved response time, and denial of safe havens to terrorist groups. The first TOB under the renewed operational strategy was established in the Pahalgam-Tral-Harwan range in South Kashmir. This belt, characterised by dense forests, steep gradients, and limited road connectivity, has often posed logistical and operational challenges for security forces. By positioning personnel closer to vulnerable zones, the CRPF aims to enhance area domination and disrupt militant movement across forest corridors. Officials said the deployment in such extreme terrain required significant logistical planning.

Personnel stationed at these TOBs have been equipped with ergonomic backpacks designed to reduce fatigue during long treks across mountainous routes. They have also been provided with advanced tactical equipment, double- and triple-layered protective jackets suited for harsh weather conditions, and specialised trekking boots to navigate rocky and uneven landscapes. In addition to improved gear, the officials said, satellite phones are being used to ensure uninterrupted communication in remote areas where conventional mobile connectivity is unreliable or absent. This communication upgrade is seen as critical in ensuring swift coordination during operations and emergencies. Security experts note that high-altitude operating bases allow forces to maintain a sustained presence in regions that were earlier accessed only through periodic patrols. Temporary Operating Bases are typically semi-permanent structures that enable troops to live and operate for extended periods in forward locations. By staying embedded in these terrains, forces reduce response time and enhance intelligence gathering through continuous area familiarity.

Another key aspect of the deployment strategy involves identifying and utilising "Dhoks" -- traditional seasonal shelters used by local shepherd communities in the upper reaches. These structures provide basic cover and have been adapted for operational use, allowing forces to maintain presence without extensive new construction in environmentally sensitive zones. The April 2025 Baisaran attack marked one of the most significant assaults on civilians in the region in recent years and underscored the vulnerability of tourist hubs located near forest peripheries. The incident led to intensified counter-terror operations and a renewed focus on securing trekking routes, meadows, and remote tourist destinations that witness heavy footfall during peak seasons.