MEA denies claims of White House rejecting Jaishankar's bid to meet Trump

The clarification follows Jaishankar’s official visit to the United States from June 30 to July 2, at the invitation of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. During the visit, the External Affairs Minister participated in the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting alongside counterparts from the US, Japan, and Australia.

During his visit to the US, Jaishankar held a series of high-level meetings with key American officials, underscoring the growing strategic ties between the two nations.

The four nations discussed a range of regional and global issues, including counterterrorism and reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, the Quad nations also condemned the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, which claimed the 26 lives.

ALSO READ: Jaishankar discusses bilateral partnership with US State Secy Marco Rubio On Wednesday (local time), Jaishankar met FBI Director Kash Patel in Washington, DC, where he expressed appreciation for the cooperation between India and the US in countering organised crime, drug trafficking, and terrorism.

In a separate meeting with US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Jaishankar said they had a “good exchange” on the global strategic environment and avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

He also met US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and discussed the energy transformation currently underway in India. The two sides explored opportunities to deepen the Indo-US energy partnership.