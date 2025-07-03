India tops Nepal's June tourist arrivals, US overtakes China for 2nd spot

India continued to be at the top in the arrival of tourists in Nepal by air in June with 32,662 visitors, as the Himalayan nation welcomed 76,425 tourists, according to the Nepal Tourism Board.

The US surpassed China, securing second position with 9,696 visitors.

In June, 6,736 Chinese tourists visited Nepal by air followed by Bangladesh with 5,449 and the UK with 2,284 arrivals.

From 2014 to 2020, China was the second largest country generating tourists for Nepal.

However, since 2021, the number of Chinese tourists visiting Nepal has declined with the US emerging as the second largest.

India has always topped the number of visitors coming to Nepal.