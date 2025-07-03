Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India tops Nepal's June tourist arrivals, US overtakes China for 2nd spot

India tops Nepal's June tourist arrivals, US overtakes China for 2nd spot

In the first six months of the year, Nepal received 5,77,000 tourists by air, which is a 0.91 per cent decline as compared to the same period last year

nepal flag
India has always topped the number of visitors coming to Nepal. | Photo: Unsplash
Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 10:12 PM IST
India continued to be at the top in the arrival of tourists in Nepal by air in June with 32,662 visitors, as the Himalayan nation welcomed 76,425 tourists, according to the Nepal Tourism Board.

The US surpassed China, securing second position with 9,696 visitors.

In June, 6,736 Chinese tourists visited Nepal by air followed by Bangladesh with 5,449 and the UK with 2,284 arrivals.

From 2014 to 2020, China was the second largest country generating tourists for Nepal.

However, since 2021, the number of Chinese tourists visiting Nepal has declined with the US emerging as the second largest.

India has always topped the number of visitors coming to Nepal.

In the first six months of the year, Nepal received 5,77,000 tourists by air, which is a 0.91 per cent decline as compared to the same period last year.

In 2024, Nepal welcomed 577,689 tourists by air in the first six months.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :United StatesIndian touristIndia Nepal tiesChina

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 10:12 PM IST

