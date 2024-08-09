Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

MHA constitutes panel to monitor current situation on Indo-Bangla border

The office memorandum further stated that the the above committee will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety of Indian citizens

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 6:08 PM IST
The Ministry of Home Affairs has constituted a committee that is to be headed by the ADG, Border Security Force, Eastern Command to monitor the current Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) situation.

In a letter dated August 9, Under Secretary to the Govt of India Smitha Viju said, "It has been decided to constitute a Committee consisting of the following members for the above-mentioned subject a. ADG, BSF, Eastern Command as the Chairman, b. IG, BSF Frontier HQ South Bengal, c. IG, BSF Frontier HQ Tripura, d. Member (Planning and Development), LPAI and e. Secretary, LPAI."

The office memorandum further stated that the the above committee will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety of Indian citizens and people belonging to minority communities in Bangladesh.

The Additional Director General of BSF, Eastern Command, is the chairman of the five-member Committee.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also made the announcement through a post on X and informed that the committee has been constituted to monitor the current situation on the India-Bangladesh border.

"In the wake of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Modi government has constituted a committee to monitor the current situation on the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB). The committee will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus, and other minority communities living there. The committee will be headed by the ADG, Border Security Force, Eastern Command," Shah posted on X.


Standard procedure

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

