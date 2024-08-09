Taiwan detects 18 Chinese PLA aircraft, nine naval vessels near territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has said that 18 Chinese military aircraft and nine naval vessels were operating from 6 am (local time) on Thursday to 6 am (local time) on Friday. Of the 18 Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), 12 aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southeastern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). Taiwan's MND said that it has monitored the situation and responded accordingly. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In response to China's military action, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

Taking to X, Taiwan's MND stated, "18 PLA aircraft and 9 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 12 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southeastern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

This latest incident adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island.

Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of gray zone tactics by increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating around Taiwan.

According to Taiwan News report, grey zone tactics are "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force."

Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

On Thursday, Taiwan's MND said that 27 Chinese military aircraft and eight naval vessels operating near its territory.

Of the 27 PLA aircraft, 17 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. Taiwan's MND. Taiwan monitored the situation and responded accordingly.