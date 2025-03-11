Mirwaiz Farooq condemns ban on J-K groups, says truth won't be silenced

Awami Action Committee chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Tuesday condemned the Centre's decision to ban the group and the Jammu and Kashmir Ittehadul Muslimeen, saying the voice of truth may be suppressed through force but will not be silenced.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said the Centre banning the two groups is another blow to the political and social landscape of Kashmir and called on the Jammu and Kashmir government to intervene to stop such actions.

Farooq's Awami Action Committee (AAC) and the Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM), led by Shia leader Masroor Abbas Ansari, were banned by the Centre for five years on Tuesday for their alleged anti-national activities, supporting terrorism and fuelling secessionist activities.

Farooq is the chairman of the separatist amalgam All Parties Hurriyat Conference and head cleric of Srinagar's Jamia Masjid, Kashmir's grandest and most influential mosque, where he delivers sermons.

"Strongly condemn the ban on Awami Action Committee and declaring it an "Unlawful Association"," Farooq said in a post on X.

He said the move seems part of the "continuation of the policy of intimidation and disempowerment that is being followed viz-a-viz J&K since August 2019".

"Formed by shaheed e Millat at the peak of holy relic (Moi muqadas) agitation in 1964, it (AAC) has unwaveringly stood by the people of J&K advocating their aspirations and rights through completely non violent and democratic methods and calling for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir conflict through dialogue and deliberation, for which it's members suffered jails and incarceration and even martyrdom.

"The voice of truth may be suppressed through force but will not be silenced," he said.

PDP chief Mehbooba said suppressing dissent will only deepen tensions.

"MHA's banning of Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC) headed by Mirwaiz Ummer Farooq and Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM) headed by Mohammad Abbas Ansari is another blow to Kashmir's social and political landscape.

"Suppressing dissent will only deepen tensions rather than resolve them," she said in a post on X.

She said the Jammu and Kashmir government should intervene to stop such actions.

"Democracy is about more than elections - it's about protecting citizens' fundamental rights.

"While silencing Kashmir's voices may serve BJP's political agenda, it undermines the very Constitution that safeguards these rights. The central government must reassess its approach and move away from heavy-handed tactics," the former chief minister said.