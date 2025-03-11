PM Modi receives Mauritius's highest honour, first Indian to get award

In a grand ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was bestowed with Mauritius' highest civilian award, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean (GCSK), during his state visit to the island nation. The honour was announced by Mauritius' Prime Minister, Navin Ramgoolam, as the country celebrated its National Day, a day that marks its independence from British rule and transition into a republic.

On receiving the award, PM Modi thanked people and government of Mauritius for giving him country's highest civilian honour. He said, "I humbly accept this decision with great respect. It is an honour for historic bond between India and Mauritius."

India-Mauritius ties

The two-day state visit of Prime Minister Modi to Mauritius, which coincided with the nation's National Day celebrations on March 12, began with a warm reception. PM Modi was welcomed with a ceremonial guard of honour at the airport. His counterpart PM Navin Ramgoolam, alongside other dignitaries, welcomed the Indian leader with open arms, underlining the significance of the visit.

Here are the top honours PM Modi has received over the years:

The Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer

In December 2024, PM Modi was presented with Kuwait's highest honour. PM Modi expressed his gratitude, dedicating the award to the people of India and the strong friendship between the two nations.

'Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados' (2024)

In 2024, PM Modi was presented with the Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados. He thanked the nation for acknowledging efforts in strengthening global relations.

'Order of Excellence' (Guyana, 2024)

For his contributions during the pandemic and his leadership in fostering ties with the Caribbean, PM Modi received Guyana’s Order of Excellence from President Irfaan Ali in 2024.

'Dominica Award of Honour' (Dominica, 2024)

Dominica also recognised PM Modi for his exceptional efforts, bestowing upon him the Dominica Award of Honour in 2024.

Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (Nigeria, 2024)

PM Modi was awarded Nigeria’s second-highest distinction, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, in 2024. This honour was presented in recognition of his contribution to strengthening India-Nigeria relations.

'Order of St. Andrew' (Russia, 2024)

In July 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded PM Modi the Order of St Andrew the Apostle, Russia’s highest honour, for his efforts in enhancing India-Russia relations during his visit to Russia.

'Order of the Druk Gyalpo' (Bhutan, 2024)

In March 2024, PM Modi became the first foreign head of government to receive Bhutan's highest civilian award, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo. The honour acknowledged his invaluable contributions to strengthening India-Bhutan relations.

Grand Cross of the Order of Honour (Greece, 2023)

In recognition of his diplomatic achievements, PM Modi was conferred with Greece’s Grand Cross of the Order of Honour by President Katerina N. Sakellaropoulou in 2023.

Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour (France, 2023)

On July 13, 2023, PM Modi made history as the first Indian prime minister to receive the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour from French President Emmanuel Macron. This prestigious award is France's highest civilian and military distinction.

Order of the Nile (Egypt, 2023)

PM Modi was honoured with Egypt's Order of the Nile by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in 2023, recognising his leadership and contributions to global peace and cooperation.

Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu (Papua New Guinea, 2023)

In May 2023, PM Modi was presented with the Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu by Papua New Guinea’s governor-general Bob Dadae, acknowledging his work in strengthening India’s relations with the Pacific nations.

Legion of Merit (US, 2020)

PM Modi received the Legion of Merit, one of the United States' highest military honours, from President Donald Trump in recognition of his role in elevating the bilateral strategic partnership between India and the US.

King Hamad Order of the Renaissance (Bahrain, 2019)

Bahrain conferred the King Hamad Order of the Renaissance upon PM Modi in 2019 for his role in fortifying relations between India and Bahrain.

Order of Zayed (UAE, 2019)

In 2019, PM Modi was awarded the UAE’s highest civilian honour, the Order of Zayed, acknowledging his exceptional contribution to bilateral relations.

Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen (Maldives, 2019)

During his visit to the Maldives, PM Modi was conferred with the Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen, the country’s highest honour, by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in 2019.

Grand Collar of the State of Palestine (Palestine, 2018)

PM Modi was awarded Palestine’s Grand Collar in 2018 by President Mahmoud Abbas in recognition of his contributions to fostering India-Palestine relations.

Amir Amanullah Khan Award (Afghanistan, 2016)

PM was conferred Afghanistan's highest civilian honour, the Amir Amanullah Khan Award, in 2016 for his efforts in strengthening India-Afghanistan ties.

King Abdulaziz Sash (Saudi Arabia, 2016)

In 2016, PM Modi was presented with Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Sash, the nation’s highest civilian honour, by King Salman bin Abdulaziz.