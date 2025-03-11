India signs MoU with Qatar to boost economic, financial cooperation

India and Qatar have signed an agreement to promote and develop mutual collaboration in public-private partnership framework and investment, use of financing tools, as well as economic policies, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on financial and economic cooperation was signed between the two countries on February 18 during the visit of Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani to India.

"The MoU aims to promote and develop mutual collaboration in the areas of economic policies, use of financing tools, public-private partnership framework and investment. The MoU is expected to explore new and emerging sectors and avenues for investments in both countries," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministries of finance of both countries shall promote models and areas of joint collaboration between them, such as organising expert workshops, seminars and conferences; exchanging documentary and technical information in areas of joint work and keeping pace with the dialogue between the business communities of the two countries.

The MoU signifies the commitment of both sides to work together and unlock new opportunities for investment, growth and development.