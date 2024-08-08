Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Modi extends wishes to Yunus, urges protection of Hindus, other minorities

Modi extends wishes to Yunus, urges protection of Hindus, other minorities

Yunus, 84, was administered the oath of office by President Mohammed Shahabuddin at a ceremony at the presidential palace 'Bangabhaban'

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended best wishes to Muhammad Yunus as he took oath as the head of an interim government. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 10:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended best wishes to Muhammad Yunus as he took oath as the head of an interim government in Bangladesh, hoping for early return of normalcy and ensuring safety of Hindus and other minority communities in that country.

Nobel laureate Yunus took oath as the head of an interim government in Bangladesh. Yunus, 84, was administered the oath of office by President Mohammed Shahabuddin at a ceremony at the presidential palace 'Bangabhaban'.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He was appointed as the head of the interim government on Tuesday after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India following widespread protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.

In a post on X, Modi said, "My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities. We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities."

"India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfil the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development," he said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bangladesh Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus takes charge of caretaker govt

Bangladesh protests put a brake on sales of Indian two-wheeler majors

In Bangladesh, over 230 killed since Sheikh Hasina's ouster; local media

If Bangladesh becomes unstable...: Muhammad Yunus' warning for India

Hasina will be back in B'desh once democracy restored: Hasina's son

Topics :Narendra ModiBangladeshIndia-Bangladesh tiesIndia-BangladeshMuhammad Yunus

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story