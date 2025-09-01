Modi, Putin hold extended talks at SCO Summit in Tianjin amid US strain

On Monday morning, the Russian Foreign Ministry posted a “video of the day” on social media showing Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi clasping hands as they approached Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin. The clip showed the three leaders briefly huddling with aides, sharing good-natured banter.

The Modi-Putin-Xi interaction, which took place before the plenary session of the SCO Summit, was interpreted by Western media as a message to US President Donald Trump. As the day progressed, symbolism continued, particularly in the camaraderie between Modi and Putin.

Nearly a fortnight after Modi said he had received a call from his “friend” Putin to brief him on his Alaska meeting with Trump, Western outlets highlighted the leaders’ hand-holding, hugs and limousine ride in Tianjin. The two shared an almost 50-minute confidential conversation in Putin’s Aurus Senat, the Russian President’s armoured limousine.

India and Russia’s engagement has deepened since 7 August, when Trump signed an executive order imposing stiff penalties on Indian goods in response to New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil. Visuals from Tianjin, coupled with sharp remarks from White House trade adviser Peter Navarro criticising the Indian PM, suggested that those hoping for an end to US-India tensions, including the American embassy in New Delhi, may need to wait longer. At 11.30 am, as Modi and Putin prepared for bilateral talks, the US Embassy in New Delhi posted on social media that the India-US partnership is a defining relationship of the 21st century. It quoted US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said: “The enduring friendship between our two peoples is the bedrock of our cooperation and propels us forward as we realise the tremendous potential of our economic relationship.”

Meanwhile, in Tianjin, news agencies reported that Putin waited ten minutes in his limousine for Modi before the Indian PM joined him. Their drive to the hotel hosting Putin and the bilateral talks lasted 15 minutes, but they remained in the car for a further 45 minutes to continue their conversation, according to Russian agency Tass. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the two conversed for about an hour. The leaders then joined their delegations for 50 minutes of talks. “After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful,” Modi posted on X.

At the delegation-level meeting, Modi said India and Russia had stood “shoulder to shoulder” in difficult situations, remarks seen as significant amid declining India-US ties. Talks focused on expanding cooperation in economic and financial sectors, including energy, fertiliser and trade, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said. In his televised remarks, Modi welcomed efforts to establish peace in Ukraine, stressing humanity’s call to end hostilities. He briefed Putin on his phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday. Putin said Russia and India had maintained “special friendly and trust-based” relations for decades, which formed the foundation for future ties. “These relations are entirely above party politics and enjoy the support of the overwhelming majority of our peoples,” he said.