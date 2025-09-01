No double standards are acceptable on terrorism: PM Modi at SCO summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday delivered India’s statement at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Members Session in Tianjin, China. In his address, Modi emphasised the need for a collective and impartial approach in the global fight against terrorism, adding that the menace must be countered without bias to ensure long-term peace and stability.

“We have to say clearly and unanimously that no double standards are acceptable on terrorism,” PM Modi said. He reminded members that India has faced the threat for four decades and recently saw the “worst side of terrorism in Pahalgam”. Expressing gratitude to countries that stood with India during this time, he added, “This attack was an open challenge to every country and person who believes in humanity.”

India’s vision: Security, connectivity opportunity ALSO READ: 'Always a delight to meet President Putin': PM Modi at SCO summit Outlining India’s approach to the SCO, PM Modi said the country’s vision rests on three pillars — security, connectivity and opportunity. “India has played a very positive role as a member of the SCO,” he said. PM Modi emphasised that terrorism is not limited to one country but threatens all. “Security, peace and stability are the basis of the development of any country. But terrorism, separatism and extremism are big challenges in this path,” he said. “No country, no society, no citizen can consider itself safe from it.”

India’s efforts against terror networks Prime Minister Modi underlined India’s role in tackling global terror groups. “India took the initiative to fight Al Qaeda and the terrorist organisations associated with it by leading the Joint Information Operation. We raised our voice against terror financing. I express gratitude for your support in it,” he told SCO members. Earlier, Modi thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for the welcome and extended greetings to Uzbekistan on its Independence Day. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also present at the summit. Modi meets Putin at SCO Summit PM Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, on Monday. Photos posted on Modi’s official X handle showed the leaders hugging. The post read, “Always a delight to meet President Putin!”