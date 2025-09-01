Tianjin Declaration: SCO backs India, condemns Pahalgam terror attack

Leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Monday “strongly condemned” the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, calling for united action against terrorism in all forms. However, the joint declaration steered clear of naming Pakistan, which is also a member state of the SCO.

In a joint declaration issued at the SCO Summit in Tianjin , China, member countries expressed their “deepest sympathy and condolences” to the families of those killed and injured in the attack. The declaration underlined that the perpetrators, organisers, and sponsors of such acts must be held accountable.

Strong stance against terrorism

The Tianjin Declaration stressed that terrorism, separatism, and extremism cannot be justified or used for political purposes. “The Member States strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April 2025,” the statement read. “They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the dead and the wounded. They further stated that perpetrators, organisers and sponsors of such attacks must be brought to justice.”

ALSO READ: 'Always a delight to meet President Putin': PM Modi at SCO summit Reaffirming their commitment to counter terrorism, the members said sovereign states must take the lead in addressing these threats. They also emphasised that “double standards in the fight against terrorism are unacceptable” and urged the global community to prevent cross-border movement of terrorists. Recognition of India’s initiatives The declaration also highlighted India’s contribution to regional cooperation under the theme “One Earth, One Family and One Future.” “Member states welcomed the results of the 5th SCO Startup Forum (New Delhi, April 3-5, 2025) in deepening cooperation in the field of scientific and technical achievements and innovations,” it said.

They further noted the 20th meeting of the SCO Think Tank Forum held in New Delhi in May and acknowledged the role of the SCO Study Centre at the Indian Council for World Affairs (ICWA) in promoting cultural and humanitarian exchanges. PM Modi’s statement at SCO Summit ALSO READ: No double standards are acceptable on terrorism: PM Modi at SCO summit Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the SCO Members Session in Tianjin, China, stressing the need for a fair and united approach against terrorism. “We have to say clearly and unanimously that no double standards are acceptable on terrorism,” he said, recalling India’s decades-long struggle and the recent Pahalgam attack.

PM Modi highlighted India’s focus on security, connectivity, and opportunity, stressing that terrorism threatens all nations. He noted India’s role against Al Qaeda and terror financing, thanking SCO members for their support and President Xi for his welcome. Other declaration by council of heads of member states • Member states noted the initiative to adopt a special resolution of the UN General Assembly entitled ‘Decade for the Consolidation of Peace for Future Generations’. • The member states will continue to step up joint efforts to prevent the spread of radical ideologies, religious intolerance and xenophobia, aggressive nationalism, and ethnic and racial discrimination.