India offers support to Afghanistan after earthquakes kills over 500

More than 500 people were killed and over 1000 people injured after an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck eastern Afghanistan in the early hours of Monday

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar
Express our support and solidarity to the Afghan people as they respond to it: Jaishankar (Photo:PTI)
ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 2:26 PM IST
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar expressed condolences on the deadly earthquake which struck Afghanistan, killing and injuring hundreds of people. He assured of Indian assistance to Afghanistan in this dark hour.

In a post on X, EAM said, "The devastating earthquake in Kunar Province of Afghanistan is a matter of deep concern. Express our support and solidarity to the Afghan people as they respond to it. India will extend assistance in this hour of need. Our condolences to the families of the victims. And our prayers for early recovery of the injured."

More than 500 people were killed and over 1000 people injured after an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck eastern Afghanistan in the early hours of Monday.

Khaama Press, citing Taliban-run authorities, reported that the districts of Nur Gul, Soki, Watpur, Manogi, and Chapa Dara of Kunar province were the worst hit areas. In Nangarhar province, at least nine people were killed and several others were injured.

Entire villages made of fragile mud-and-stone collapsed, while landslides cut off vital routes and communication breakdowns further hampered rescue and relief efforts.

Officials confirmed the scale of casualties and called for urgent international aid. Rescue workers and helicopters were sent in, but operations have been slowed by rough terrain and widespread infrastructure damage, Khaama Press reported.

Following the 6.0 magnitude tremors, a 4.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of around 140 km, not far from the epicentre of the initial tremor.

This was followed by a 4.3 magnitude and a 5.0 magnitude tremor at 140 km and 40 km depth, respectively.

The disaster underscores Afghanistan's persistent vulnerability to earthquakes, particularly in mountainous and remote areas. It comes less than two years after another deadly quake, highlighting the recurring threat.

Tremors were felt across several parts of Pakistan after the strong earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck Afghanistan.

According to Dawn, the tremors were felt across several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan's Punjab in the early hours of Monday. Citing authorities, it mentioned that no casualties or damage were reported so far.

Shallow and intermediate earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures, as well as greater casualties.

Sitting on numerous fault lines between the Indian and the Eurasian tectonic plates, Afghanistan also has a fault line running directly through Herat.

The country has a history of powerful earthquakes, and the Hindu Kush Mountain range is a geologically active area where quakes occur every year, according to the Red Cross.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

