No US role in halting India-Pak military actions: Modi clarifies to Trump

PM Modi tells Donald Trump India will not accept mediation on Pakistan; says response to May 9 threat was decisive, and ceasefire talks were direct, with no US role or trade deal linkage

Modi Trump
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (Photo: Reuters)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 9:46 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday conveyed a clear and firm message to US President Donald Trump that India does not and will not accept any form of mediation in its bilateral matters with Pakistan. The statement was made during a telephonic conversation between the two leaders, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.
 
"India has never accepted mediation, does not accept it, and will never accept it. On this matter, there is complete political consensus in India," Modi told Trump, according to Misri. 
 
  During the call, PM Modi told Trump that after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, India conducted 'Operation Sindoor' on May 6-7, targeting only terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. "India’s actions were measured, precise, and non-escalatory. Additionally, India had made it clear that it would respond to Pakistan’s bullets with artillery shells," PM Modi told Trump, as conveyed by Misri.  
The Prime Minister also clarified that the coordination to halt military action was conducted solely through direct India-Pakistan military communication channels, and that neither the US-India trade deal nor any third-party intervention was discussed in this context.
 
"President Trump understood the details provided by Prime Minister Modi and expressed support for India’s fight against terrorism," Misri said.

Trump's claims on India-Pak ceasefire

Trump has repeatedly asserted that Washington played a key role in securing a “full and immediate ceasefire” between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. He has credited “talks” and “trade leverage” as the means that diffused tensions.
 
“I surely helped settle the problem between India and Pakistan … We talked to them about trade. I said, let’s do trade instead of war," Trump said during an address to US troops in Qatar on May 15.
 
India, however, has categorically rejected any suggestion of US mediation. Officials have maintained that the de-escalation occurred solely through direct communication between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan, and that it was initiated at Islamabad’s request.

Trump invites PM Modi to US

According to Misri, a meeting between PM Modi and Trump was initially planned to take place on the sidelines of the G7 summit. However, it was called off after Trump returned to the US earlier than expected amid the Iran-Israel conflict. Following this, the two leaders held a telephonic conversation on Wednesday at Trump’s request, Misri said.
 
Trump also asked PM Modi if he could stop by the US on his way back from Canada. However, PM Modi expressed his inability due to pre-scheduled commitments, said Misri.

Discussions on Iran-Israel, Russia-Ukraine conflicts

During the phone call, PM Modi and Trump also discussed the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.
 
In a statement on June 13, India expressed deep concerns over the situation, urging both sides to avoid any escalatory steps. India, which enjoys friendly relations with both the countries, said existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation.
 
The two leaders also talked about the Russia-Ukraine conflict. They agreed that direct talks between the two sides are essential for peace at the earliest and that efforts toward this should continue.

PM Modi invites Trump for Quad

Speaking about the Indo-Pacific region, PM Modi and Trump shared their perspectives and expressed support for the significant role of the Quad in the region.
 
For the next Quad meeting, PM Modi invited Trump to visit India. Trump accepted the invitation, stating that he is eager to visit India, said Misri.
 
India is set to host the next Quad Leaders' Summit, which also includes Japan and Australia, late this year.
 
 

Topics :Narendra ModiDonald TrumpOperation SindoorBS Web ReportsIndia Pakistan relationsUnited StatesPahalgam attack

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

