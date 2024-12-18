NIA conducts searches in Bihar in over recovery of AK-47 rifle parts

Searches by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are underway at several locations in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district in connection with its probe into the procurement of AK-47 rifle butt and scope, a senior officer said.

Muzaffarpur Deputy SP A C Gyani said sleuths of the federal agency started conducting the raids at 5 AM.

"Sleuths of the federal investigation agency are searching the premises of one Devamni Rai in Kudhni area in connection with its probe into the recovery of one butt and one scope of an illegally procured AK-47 rifle from his possession." There are reports that NIA sleuths have also recovered unaccounted cash from his premises, and a note-counting machine has been brought, the deputy SP.

Notably, the Bihar Police had busted a network of arms smugglers in May this year and arrested two persons Vikash Kumar and Satyam Kumar from Muzaffarpur railway station in connection with the recovery of the AK-47 rifle parts.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Vikash had bought the rifle from an arms supplier Ahmad Ansari, a resident of Gopalganj, another official said.

The rifle was later found to be hidden along with five rounds of live ammunition near a bridge in Muzaffarpur, he said.

Ansari was arrested from Dimapur in Nagaland and a mobile phone and two walkie-talkies were recovered from his possession, the Bihar Police had said.

The NIA took over the probe and registered a case on August 5.